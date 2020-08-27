Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom le dan la bienvenida a su hija Daisy y su primera imagen nos derrite
La foto fue compartida desde la cuenta de Instagram del famoso actor y orgulloso padre.
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom finalmente le dieron la bienvenida a su hija Daisy Dove Bloom, y compartieron una tierna imagen en redes.
Fue el actor quien mostró la primera imagen de su pequeña en la que tanto él como Katy están sosteniendo su pequeña manita.
“Estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija”, dijo la famosa pareja a Unicef, donde son embajadores de Buena Voluntad.
Para celebrar la llegada de su pequeña, crearon una página de donaciones para apoyar a las embarazadas y que tengan acceso a atención de buena calidad en estos momentos en que el mundo atraviesa su peor momento por la pandemia.
“Para celebrar el corazón que sabemos que nuestra hija ya tiene, hemos creado una página de donaciones para celebrar la llegada de DDB. Al apoyarlos, está apoyando un comienzo seguro en la vida y reinventando un mundo más saludable para cada niño. Esperamos que su ♥ ️ florezca con generosidad", manifestó la pareja.
Katy y Perry están viviendo su mejor momento con el nacimiento de su pequeña, a quien esperaban con mucha ilusión y emoción.
La cantante estuvo activa durante todo su embarazo, trabajando en todo momento, y presumiendo su baby bump con mucho estilo, convirtiéndose en ejemplo e inspiración.
