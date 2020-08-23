Jennifer Aniston tiene el mini vestido floral más coqueto que puedes usar en verano
Jennifer Aniston siempre da cátedra de elegancia cada vez que reaparece en una alfombra roja de Hollywood, pero aunque casi siempre la veamos vestida con colores sobrios y neutros como el blanco y el negro, la famosa actriz también tiene looks veraniegos que pueden inspirarte esta temporada.
Jennifer Aniston luce un mini vestido floral perfecto para el verano
La protagonista de series como Friends y The Morning Show se muestra muy hermosa y coqueta en este mini vestido blanco estampado con flores, outfit con el que deslumbró con su belleza y estilo. La foto fue compartida por los fans en la cuenta @queenjenniferanist0n en Instagram.
Si deseas otra opción de vestido coqueto para el verano pero que no sea floral, entonces puedes optar por este otro mini vestido rosado sin tiras que llevó la actriz de 51 años mientras grababa una escena de una película.
Durante estos últimos meses de confinamiento por la pandemia, Jennifer Aniston ha hecho mucho énfasis en redes sociales sobre la importancia de cuidarse, de usar el cubrebocas en todo momento al salir a la calle, y de mantener la distancia social como medida de prevención y contención del virus.
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
Mientras tanto, el especial de Friends que iba a grabar HBO Max en estos meses fue pausado por el momento por la pandemia, noticia que entristeció a los fans pero es la precaución máxima de la empresa para evitar que los actores se vean afectados por el virus.