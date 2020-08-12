Adoptar mascotas puede fortalecer un matrimonio, Meghan y Harry son un ejemplo

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex, who became patron of the U.K. animal welfare charity, @themayhew, in January 2019, has written the forward for the organization’s annual review. She has also revealed a small gesture she made in Archie’s name! 🐱👶🏻🐶 ⁣ ⁣ “As I write, the Covid-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this.⁣ ⁣ Mayhew’s work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient. The TheraPaws animal assisted intervention programme delivered to nursing homes, elderly wards, mental health centres and beyond promotes physical, social and emotional wellbeing. Mayhew’s temporary fostering programme, Pet Refuge, is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet. And of course, the international neutering and vaccination programmes protect dogs while helping to empower struggling communities to build a more positive relationship with the animals that live among them.⁣ ⁣ I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew. As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.” 💖