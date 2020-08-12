Adoptar mascotas puede fortalecer un matrimonio, Meghan y Harry son un ejemplo
Meghan tienen dos perros con ella en Los Ángeles, Guy y Oz, este último un labrador negro que la pareja adoptó.
Meghan Markle, en su trayecto por la realeza británica, tuvo tres mascotas, todas caninas: Bogart, Guy y Oz. Pero solo una de ellas ayudó a fortalecer su relación y matrimonio con el príncipe Harry, y más aún ahora que la pareja vive en los Estados Unidos.
En la actualidad, Meghan y Harry tienen dos perros con ella en Los Ángeles, Guy y Oz, este último un labrador negro que la pareja ya había adoptado. Bogart, lamentablemente, se tuvo que quedar en Canadá en casa de unos amigos de la actriz por no llevársela bien con Harry.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex, who became patron of the U.K. animal welfare charity, @themayhew, in January 2019, has written the forward for the organization’s annual review. She has also revealed a small gesture she made in Archie’s name! 🐱👶🏻🐶 “As I write, the Covid-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew’s work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient. The TheraPaws animal assisted intervention programme delivered to nursing homes, elderly wards, mental health centres and beyond promotes physical, social and emotional wellbeing. Mayhew’s temporary fostering programme, Pet Refuge, is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet. And of course, the international neutering and vaccination programmes protect dogs while helping to empower struggling communities to build a more positive relationship with the animals that live among them. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew. As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.” 💖
Ahora, una de las tres mascotas tiene un nombre oculto y que hasta hace poco se desconocía. Además, dicho nombre representa un momento especial que Meghan y Harry tuvieron meses antes de casarse.
La mascota ganadora, y preferida del Harry, es el labrador Oz, cuyo nombre verdadero es Pula, con un significado enigmático.
View this post on Instagram
The Sussexes donated more than $100,000 to the charity Feeding Britain to assist children who are missing meals due to the COVID-19 crisis. The money was generated from proceeds from their global wedding broadcast in 2018. Feeding Britain's national director, Andrew Forsey, described the Sussexes contribution as a "godsend" and will help "keep breakfast, lunch and dinner, so three square meals, on the table of many tens of thousands of children across our network." We love the ACTION. This is how you stand behind your words. Thank you, Harry and Meghan. 🖤🤍
El más querido
En los próximos días saldrá al mercado un nuevo libro autobiográfico de Meghan y Harry, “Finding Freedom: una familia real moderna”, en el que se detallan algunos aspectos íntimos de la pareja, que incluyen hasta sus mascotas.
Allí se asegura que el verdadero nombre del labrador Oz no es ese, sino Pula. La palabra significa lluvia, un preciado elemento que se la considera un bien valioso en los países africanos.
El nombre de Pula está relacionado con Botswana (África), lugar que fue clave en la relación y que tiene un sitio especial en el corazón de ambos, sobre todo del príncipe Harry.
El libro revela que el nombre de la mascota preferida de Meghan y Harry lo escogieron con sumo cuidado y porque les recuerda ese lugar mágico que ambos visitaron meses antes de casarse.
En dicho sitio Harry le confesó a Meghan que era el hombre más feliz del mundo al estar a su lado. Esa visita los ayudó a consolidar su matrimonio y prometerse protección mutua hasta la eternidad.
Es por eso que Oz o Pula representa un ser especial que siempre les recordará los momentos mágicos que vivieron Harry y Meghan antes de contraer matrimonio.
