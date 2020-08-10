Michelle Obama nos enseña cómo llevar unos jeans clásicos al estilo denim
Michelle es una mujer súper chic.
La exprimera dama de Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama, es toda una súper mamá, con mucho estilo y que no tiene temor, a sus 56 años, de demostrar su escultural figura.
Ella publicó una fotografía en blanco y negro en su cuenta en Instagram, en donde se le pudo ver muy relajada sobre una silla de jardín, escribiendo en un libro y con unos lindos jean estilo denim, súper ajustados a su figura.
Lo cierto es que Michelle Obama es una madre súper chic. En la foto, ella lució un cárdigan de manga corta sobre una camiseta y unos jeans clásicos ajustados.
Su foto generó cientos de comentarios alabando su figura.
“Te ves espectacular. Te adoramos y extrañamos como Primera Dama”, le escribió @deisypp.
“Amo tu estilo, tu cabello luce fantástico! Amo lo tranquila que te ves en la foto”, fue el mensaje de @mutzrule.
View this post on Instagram
I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first—I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country. The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it. And to all of you who’ve reached out—thank you. I hope you’re also reaching out to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat. Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all. 📸: Adam Garber @garbr
Una constante evolución
Desde su salida de la Casa Blanca, hace unos 3 años, Michelle ha evolucionado considerablemente en su vestuario.
Atrás quedaron los largos vestidos de tonos oscuros, mientras cumplió su función de Primera Dama. Su estilo dio paso a atuendos más frescos, versátiles y adaptados a las mujeres que día a día trabajan dentro o fuera del hogar.
La propia Michelle ha dicho que siempre ha usado la moda como un arma personal con beneficios positivos. Siempre ha empleado sus outfit para rendir homenaje a los diseñadores estadounidenses y para dar un empujón a las jóvenes promesas.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, I was thrilled to visit with @CocoGauff. When we talk about the potential of our young people, we often think about it as some far-off promise, years or decades away. But the truth is they have so much to offer us right now—something we all saw a few weeks ago at Wimbledon. Coco is a wonderful young woman who’s showing us that we don’t have to wait to see what the next generation can do.
Ahora, siendo toda una personalidad de las redes sociales, Michelle muestra un estilo joven, moderno, dinámico y cercano. Usando piezas icónicas como los jeans, shorts, bermudas y en una que otra ocasión, se le ha visto con leggins.
¿Cómo ha logrado su figura? Michelle dedica buena parte de su tiempo libre ejercitándose, en especial la zona baja de su cuerpo.
Le encantan las sentadillas para tonificar sus curvas y que de esta manera lucir perfecta cuando usa los vaqueros.
