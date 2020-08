Los detalles que revelan que Lady Di se casó con el hombre equivocado

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that Princess Diana and Prince Charles both are 1.78m tall, Charles has been shown long in all of the official photos. Do you think this is the traditional gender roles in society 👎🏻, the message that the king of the future is more dominant in marriage or is it just a coincidence? 🤨😡 • • • #princecharles #princessdiana #diana #queenelizabeth #queen #royals #royalwedding #greatbritian #england #princewilliam #katemiddleton #princeharry #meghanmarkle #gender #feminism #feminist #style #makeup #highlighter #fashion