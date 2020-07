Las dos coletas de Danna Paola y otros looks que regresaron de la moda de los 90

View this post on Instagram

Hi 🧿💙🧿I can’t wait to tell you about a project I started at the beginning of quarantine … I’ll be auctioning a whole bunch of limited edition @chromeheartsxbella pieces made by me @ home during my time alone … without too much detail … long story short …. my family at @chromeheartsofficial and I are promising that 100% of proceeds are going to @yourrightscamp , @feedingamerica and a few smaller organizations (that I will name at a later time) all actively raising up and supporting the Black community, each in different and special ways to further the liberation of Black people worldwide … making these pieces meant and means so much to me and I’m grateful to @laurielynnstark @richardstarkchromehearts and @mattyboy90 for allowing me to send the profits to where they are most needed …so i hope you enjoy & love it all as much I enjoyed making it for you . can’t wait to show you 🥺