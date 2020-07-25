Kate Middleton posa con un vestido camisero ideal para el verano desde su hermoso jardín
La duquesa tiene los mejores looks de la temporada.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha deslumbrado una vez más con un hermoso vestido que lució en el jardín de su casa.
👩⚕️⛑🚓👨🏫 Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health. Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support 🤝 through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19. Earlier this week The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund 🗣 including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors. Find out more about the 10 organisations that will benefit from The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund by exploring their accounts 👇 below @mindcharity @hospice_uk @tascharity @calmzone @bestbeginningscharity @afnccf @_place2be @giveusashoutinsta @themixuk @youngmindsuk
Durante una reunión que sostuvo en su casa en Sandringham, Norfolk, con representantes de organizaciones benéficas, centradas en la salud mental, la esposa del príncipe William demostró el look ideal para el verano.
Earlier this week in Sandringham, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge spoke to representatives from organisations which will benefit from their Royal Foundation donation of £1.8 million to the frontline community in response to COVID-19. Outfit details on the blog (link in bio).
Kate llevó un vestido camisero blanco, manga corta, con estampado azul que combinó con unas alpargatas de la marca española Castañer en color camel, un outfit fresco y cómodo para la temporada, y que ya se ha convertido en el favorito de todas.
👑 The Cambridge @kensingtonroyal 💘 . . . . . #katemiddletonstyle #princesscatherine #katemiddleton #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #princecharles #princessdiana #queenelizabeth#royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #princephilip#princesseugenie#princessbeatrice #babycambridge#duchessofcambridge#carolemiddleton#michaelmiddleton #dukeofcambridge#cambridge#kensingtonpalace#Princesscatherine#royals#buckinghampalace#kate#duchess#countessofwessex #royalwedding
La duquesa complementó su look con unos mini pendientes dorados de Danialla Draper de 220 euros, su anillo de compromiso y un brazalete de la marca francesa Sézane.
El cabello lo llevó suelto, con ondas, como acostumbra, con el tono caramelo que lleva ahora y que le da luz al rostro.
"Que bella, como siempre", "me encantó su vestido", "quiero ese vestido para el verano se ve muy fresco", "amé su vestido camisero", "está hermosa con ese look", "ella es perfecta", "que vestido tan espectacular", y "divino ese look para la temporada", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
🙌🌟 Say hello to @bbctinyhappypeople! Tune into @bbcbreakfast 📺 on Tuesday 14th July to join The Duchess of Cambridge and three families involved in its creation. Tiny Happy People is a BBC Education initiative providing a range of free digital resources, specifically designed to support parents and carers in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four. Take a look at the resources via the link in our bio #TinyHappyPeople
En las últimas apariciones, la duquesa ha demostrado que las alpargatas son sus sandalias preferidas para lucir cómoda en el verano.