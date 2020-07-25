Kate Middleton posa con un vestido camisero ideal para el verano desde su hermoso jardín

View this post on Instagram

👩‍⚕️⛑🚓👨‍🏫 Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health. Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support 🤝 through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19. Earlier this week The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund 🗣 including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors. Find out more about the 10 organisations that will benefit from The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund by exploring their accounts 👇 below @mindcharity @hospice_uk @tascharity @calmzone @bestbeginningscharity @afnccf @_place2be @giveusashoutinsta @themixuk @youngmindsuk