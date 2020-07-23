Demi Lovato se comprometió con su novio Max Ehrich y vive un cuento de hadas
La cantante recibió el hermoso anillo en la playa.
Demi Lovato halló el amor y no podría estar más feliz ahora que se comprometió con su novio, el actor Max Ehrich, con quien lleva unos meses de relación.
View this post on Instagram
BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man… 🤣
A través de su cuenta de instagram la cantante compartió la emocionante noticia, con fotos del hermoso momento en la playa, y su espectacular anillo de compromiso.
"Me siento honrada de aceptar tu mano en matrimonio. Te amo más de lo que un subtítulo podría expresar, pero estoy extasiado de comenzar una familia y una vida contigo. Te amo por siempre mi bebé. Mi compañero. ¡Aquí está nuestro futuro! 😩😭❤️ 😍", expresó la cantante quien al momento de la petición llevaba un hermoso vestido blanco.
View this post on Instagram
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Y también confesó qué sintió en el momento en el que se conocieron. "Sabía que te amaba en el momento en que te conocí. Era algo que no puedo describir a nadie que no lo haya experimentado de primera mano, pero afortunadamente tú también. Nunca me he sentido tan incondicionalmente amado por alguien en mi vida (aparte de mis padres) y todo eso. Nunca me presionas para que sea otra cosa que yo mismo. Y me haces querer ser la mejor versión de mí mismo".
Las felicitaciones para la también actriz no se hicieron esperar por parte de sus amigos y seguidores. "OMG estoy tan feliz por ti", "no puedo creerlo que emoción", "te mereces esta felicidad y más", "felicidades, cuiden ese amor tan bonito", y "es la mejor noticia, te envío todo mi amor", fueron algunos de los comentarios.