Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton tienen los jeans perfectos para estilizar la figura en el verano

Con estos jeans lucirás fabulosa y como de la realeza.

Por Roxana Peña

Los jeans son la prenda perfecta para lucir fabulosas en este verano y Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle tienen los mejores para lucir estilizadas y alargar las piernas.

Aunque las mujeres de la realeza no acostumbran a llevar jeans, Kate y Meghan se han saltado las normas varias veces para lucirlos en looks casuales y elegantes.

Además, ahora que Meghan ya no pertenece a la realeza, los puede llevar cada vez que quiera.

Kate Middleton y sus jeans pitillo

La duquesa de Cambridge nos ha dado lecciones de moda al usar jeans pitillo en tonos oscuros, tanto en outfits elegantes, con blazer y tacones, como en casuales con suéter y zapatillas deportivas.

kate

Estos jeans son perfectos para estilizar la figura y alargar las piernas, dando ese efecto de altitud que deseas lograr.

Meghan Markle y sus skinny jeans

La celebridad sabe cómo lucir unos skinny jeans a la perfección, y generalmente los combina con blusa o camisa blanca y zapatillas.

Este tipo de jeans son perfectos para el verano y también permiten alargar las piernas, haciéndote lucir fabulosas.

Además, la esposa del príncipe Harry también ha llevado cargo pants y jeans rotos, que también son ideales para esta temporada.

