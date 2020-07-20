Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton tienen los jeans perfectos para estilizar la figura en el verano
Con estos jeans lucirás fabulosa y como de la realeza.
Los jeans son la prenda perfecta para lucir fabulosas en este verano y Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle tienen los mejores para lucir estilizadas y alargar las piernas.
Aunque las mujeres de la realeza no acostumbran a llevar jeans, Kate y Meghan se han saltado las normas varias veces para lucirlos en looks casuales y elegantes.
Además, ahora que Meghan ya no pertenece a la realeza, los puede llevar cada vez que quiera.
Kate Middleton y sus jeans pitillo
La duquesa de Cambridge nos ha dado lecciones de moda al usar jeans pitillo en tonos oscuros, tanto en outfits elegantes, con blazer y tacones, como en casuales con suéter y zapatillas deportivas.
Estos jeans son perfectos para estilizar la figura y alargar las piernas, dando ese efecto de altitud que deseas lograr.
The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge board a Canadian Airforce jet to Slave Lake at Yellowknife Airport, on day 7 of their Canadian Tour, on July 6, 2011 in Yellowknife, Canada. 🥀 #katemiddleton #kate #duchessofcambridge #royal #kensingtonpalace #royalfashion #royalty #british #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletonfashion #duchess #fashion #princeharry #princewilliam #meghanmarkle #royalstyle #thecambridges
Meghan Markle y sus skinny jeans
La celebridad sabe cómo lucir unos skinny jeans a la perfección, y generalmente los combina con blusa o camisa blanca y zapatillas.
Este tipo de jeans son perfectos para el verano y también permiten alargar las piernas, haciéndote lucir fabulosas.
Meghan’s travel style always looks super polished and chic! Here is Meghan’s travel style throughout the years. And, the video is from 2016 when Meghan spoke with Good Housekeeping magazine about her go-to travel style and her tips for looking stylish, and being comfortable while traveling. 💕💕💕 • • • • • • • *We do not own the images/video posted. All credits to the owner. #meghanmarklesource #meghan #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #archieharrison #babysussex #style #dukeofsussex #princeharry #duchessofsussex #sussex #inspiration #incredible #amazing #fashion #hairstyles #hairinspo #dukeandduchessofsussex #fashioninspo #instaworthy #styleinspo #meghan #harry #instagram
Además, la esposa del príncipe Harry también ha llevado cargo pants y jeans rotos, que también son ideales para esta temporada.
❤️ @meghanmarkle_official Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out on the streets of Los Angeles once again as they continued their volunteering work for charity amid the coronavirus crisis. It emerged earlier this week that the couple have been distributing meals to the needy in LA for the Project Angel Food charity. A source close to Meghan and Harry told that they had hoped to keep their volunteering private but were glad the charity was being recognised. ✨