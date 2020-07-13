La foto de Will Smith junto a August Alsina, el rapero con el que su esposa tuvo un amorío
La pareja atravesó un difícil momento en su matrimonio.
Un gran revuelo se generó en torno a la vida Will Smith, luego de que Jada Pinkett confesara que tuvo un amorío con el rapero August Alsina, quien era bastante cercano a la familia debido a la amistad que mantenía con uno de los hijos del matrimonio, Jaden Smith.
La polémica se ha intensificado luego de que circularan varias imágenes en las que se puede evidenciar la cercanía del rapero con varios miembros de la familia, incluyendo a aclamado actor.
Will Smith y Jada Pinkett estuvieron separados temporalmente
Fue a través del show de Jada, transmitido por Facebook Watch, “Red Table Talk”, donde ella y Smith abrieron sus corazones y confesaron atravesaron un difícil momento de su matrimonio, por lo que se dieron un tiempo.
Me this year VS Me this time last year!.. 😂😤A nigxa was bouta kick the bucket lol. I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret. One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not! Fear being alive, while dying & being dead inside; so create the life you see fit for yourself. Autonomy; Will it hurt? Yes. Will you be hated & create enemies along the way? Yes; yet if there’s no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm. 💡 Will you fail & fall at times? Yes. Experience all sorts of spiritual warfare, witchcraft & ppl talk about you? Yup!That too! 😅You gone hear all type of things said about u. Throw it behind you, Get back up, dust it off, keep it moving & forever strive to LIVE YOUR SOUL, NOT A ROLE ‼️⚡️👁✨
Fue en este periodo en el que la también actriz estableció una relación con el rapero, sin embargo admitió sentir “mucho dolor” durante esta esta etapa.
"Yo tuve un enredo con August. Una relación. Yo tenía mucho dolor, me sentía destruida, y en el proceso de esa relación me di cuenta de que no se puede encontrar la felicidad fuera de uno mismo. Y por suerte, tú y yo también estábamos atravesando un proceso de sanación de una diferente manera. Definitivamente hicimos todo lo que pudimos por alejarnos el uno de otro y solo nos dimos cuenta de que eso no era posible", explicó Pinkett.
A partir de esta declaración, las redes sociales se invadieron de noticias, opiniones y memes sobre la pareja, además de las fotos de Alsina y Smith juntos.
Pese a los comentarios negativos y críticas, la pareja demostró que su matrimonio está intacto y fueron capaces de dejar atrás los malos momentos.
Muchos usuarios, además se debatieron si realmente se trató de una infidelidad, debido a que la pareja estaba separada para el momento del romance.