Kourtney Kardashian cambia de look y lleva el corte de cabello ideal para las chicas de rostro alargado
La famosa celebridad se quitó unos años con este corte que está de moda.
Kourtney Kardashian sorprendió a todos con un nuevo corte de cabello en la portada de Vogue Arabia de julio y agosto.
La mayor del clan Kardashian lució un corte bob, que tenía ligeramente un lado más corto que el otro, llevando el corte perfecto para las chicas de rostro alargado.
View this post on Instagram
It is an honor @voguearabia to be on your July/August cover! This issue is dedicated to the power of following your instincts and what makes you happy, which is why I wrote the cover lines myself, the power of reclaiming yourself. Editor-in-Chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @arvedphoto Style: @grahamcruz.studio Makeup: @miyakemakeup Hair: @andrewfitzsimons Digital Art: @suzanne_tak Words: @alexandravenison
"¡Es un honor @voguearabia estar en su portada de julio / agosto! Este número está dedicado al poder de seguir tus instintos y lo que te hace feliz, por eso mismo escribí las líneas de portada, el poder de reclamarte a ti mismo", fue el mensaje de la celebridad.
View this post on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian. A sneak peek from the inside of the @voguearabia July/August Issue. Truly loved interviewing @kourtneykardash she was so gracious and very open about some very important issues from regulating the beauty industry to mental health. Stay tuned for my interview. Thank you brilliant people! Photography: @arvedphoto |Style: @grahamcruz.studio | Makeup: @miyakemakeup Hair: @andrewfitzsimons | Digital Art: @suzanne_tak #VogueArabia #KourtneyKardashian #InnerForceIssue
Kourtney lució una malla plateada fabulosa que iba desde el cuello hasta el área de los senos, y además llevó un maquillaje fuerte, con sombras moradas y fucsias, luciendo más empoderada y hermosa que nunca.
View this post on Instagram
Beyond excited to share the incredible @kourtneykardash on the cover of @voguearabia , editor in Cheif @mrarnaut , shot by @arvedphoto , styling @grahamcruzstylist , creative direction and hair @andrewfitzsimons , make up @miyakemakeup , digital art @suzanne__tak . . Kourtney wears the Cannes Bodice in silver . . #kourtneykardashian #voguearabia #vogue #voguecover #grahamcruz #womenswear #popxla #womensfashion #liquidmirror #highshine #mirror #bodice #corsetry #handmade #maderoorder #irishontour #lovemyjob
"Amé su corte y su look, se ve hermosa", "wow cuánta fuerza y energía se ve en esas fotos", "bravo Kourtney la más hermosa", "las palabras más acertadas y poderosas", "me encanta como se ve así", "preciosa y con toda la actitud", y "amé tu nuevo look, te resta unos cuantos años", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.