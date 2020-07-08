Estás viendo:

Kourtney Kardashian cambia de look y lleva el corte de cabello ideal para las chicas de rostro alargado

La famosa celebridad se quitó unos años con este corte que está de moda.

Por Roxana Peña

Kourtney Kardashian sorprendió a todos con un nuevo corte de cabello en la portada de Vogue Arabia de julio y agosto.

La mayor del clan Kardashian lució un corte bob, que tenía ligeramente un lado más corto que el otro, llevando el corte perfecto para las chicas de rostro alargado.

"¡Es un honor @voguearabia estar en su portada de julio / agosto! Este número está dedicado al poder de seguir tus instintos y lo que te hace feliz, por eso mismo escribí las líneas de portada, el poder de reclamarte a ti mismo", fue el mensaje de la celebridad.

Kourtney lució una malla plateada fabulosa que iba desde el cuello hasta el área de los senos, y además llevó un maquillaje fuerte, con sombras moradas y fucsias, luciendo más empoderada y hermosa que nunca.

"Amé su corte y su look, se ve hermosa", "wow cuánta fuerza y energía se ve en esas fotos", "bravo Kourtney la más hermosa", "las palabras más acertadas y poderosas", "me encanta como se ve así", "preciosa y con toda la actitud", y "amé tu nuevo look, te resta unos cuantos años", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.

