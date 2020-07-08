Kate Middleton y sus secretos para lucir más fresca y rejuvenecida en sus últimas apariciones
La duquesa ha deslumbrado como nunca durante sus últimas apariciones.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, es un referente de la moda y a sus 38 años tiene los mejores looks, siguiendo las reglas de la realeza para verse hermosa y delicada.
Sin embargo, la esposa del príncipe William tiene algunos trucos con los que ha refrescado su imagen, y que la han hecho deslumbrar en sus más recientes apariciones.
Los secretos de Kate Middleton para lucir más joven y fresca
Cabello
Kate ha dejado crecer su cabello y lo ha llevado más claro durante los últimos días, dulcificando así sus rasgos y restando unos cuantos años, y es que los tonos claros rejuvenecen.
Además, ha probado peinados diferentes, como una cola alta, o el cabello semi recogido con ondas, que le han dado un toque moderno y más joven a sus looks, pues siempre acostumbraba a llevarlo suelto.
Piel más oscura
La duquesa también ha mostrado un bronceado perfecto durante sus últimas apariciones, y su maquillaje más natural y sencillo como labial nude, y el blush resaltan su nuevo tono de piel, con el que luce fantástica.
También lleva unas cejas más oscuras, densas y alargadas, logrando un efecto de levantamiento de manera natural, que sin duda la hacen lucir mucho más fresca.
Vestidos frescos
La esposa del príncipe William también ha deslumbrado llevando vestidos más frescos y juveniles como el midi floreado que lució en uno de sus últimos eventos.
