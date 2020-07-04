El look rockero con el que Zahara Jolie Pitt impone tendencias para este 2020
La hija de las celebridades enamoró con este look auténtico.
Zahara Jolie Pitt, la hija de Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt tiene un gran estilo a su corta edad, y a sus 15 años ya se ha convertido en un referente de la moda.
Cada vez que es captada por los paparazzis la joven enamora con sus looks arriesgados, y muy originales como este con el que impone tendencias para este 2020.
"Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share, 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours, When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It's the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other's worlds." #AngelinaJolie
Zahara llevó un look rockero durante una de sus salidas con Angelina Jolie, luciendo un vestido midi en tono negro, una chaqueta de cuero, y tenis blancos.
smile
De esta manera la joven nos enseña que un vestido y tenis, al combinarlo con una chaqueta de cuero pueden hacer un look diferente y arriesgado, y lucir bellas y fabulosas.
smile
"Amo como combinó todo es hermosa", "me encanta su estilo soy su fiel seguidora", "ella es tan divina la admiro", "es muy auténtica con sus atuendos es lo que más me gusta de ella", "tiene mucho futuro en el mundo de la moda", y "amé su look", son algunos de los comentarios en redes.
smile
Zahara como diseñadora de joyas
Zahara sabe mucho de moda, incluso es diseñadora y hace un año lanzó su colección de joyas, misma que presumió durante el estreno de Maléfica 2 en Los Ángeles, donde acompañó a su madre, Angelina Jolie.
La joven llevó unos “zarcillos con tres cuarzos citrinos de forma cuadrada”, según reseñó la revista Hola, joyas de su colección The Zahara Collection, elaboradas con la colaboración del diseñador Robert Procop, quien diseñó también el anillo de compromiso de su madre.