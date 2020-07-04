El look rockero con el que Zahara Jolie Pitt impone tendencias para este 2020

View this post on Instagram

🆕 "Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share, ‘Adoption' and ‘orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours, When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It's the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other's worlds." #AngelinaJolie #ZaharaJoliePitt #PaxJoliePitt #MaddoxJoliePitt