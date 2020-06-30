Kate Middleton enseña cómo usar alpargatas a la perfección e impone tendencias para el verano

View this post on Instagram

Today is #WorldPhotographyDay 📸 when we celebrate the art, craft, science and history of photography. Photography can provide a universal language 💬 for anyone to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings. In June this year The Duchess of Cambridge joined children from @ActionforChildrenUK for a special photography workshop run by @RoyalPhotographicSociety. Among the children The Duchess met at the workshop was Josh, aged 9 — and this World Photography Day we're excited to share some of Josh's images that he took that day. Swipe ⬅️ to take a closer look. Fantastic work 👏 Josh! Ahead of The Duchess's visit to the photography workshop we announced that Her Majesty The Queen passed the patronage of The Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess, having held the role for 67 years. The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people. 📷 Kensington Palace / Josh Evans