Kate Middleton enseña cómo usar alpargatas a la perfección e impone tendencias para el verano
La duquesa tiene una gran colección de alpargatas.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, es un icono de la moda e impone tendencias con sus looks.
Kate Middleton luce un vestido midi floreado perfecto para resaltar las curvas en el verano
La duquesa dio clases de estilo como siempre.
Recientemente, deslumbró durante un acto con un vestido midi de Faithfull the Brand floreado, perfecto para lucir hermosas en el verano.
View this post on Instagram
. استایل زیبای کیت که خیلی دلبر شده بود رو تو بازدیدش از اسایشگاه کودکان نوک مرور کنیم با هم: پیراهن از برند @faithfullthebrand کفش که قبلا هم زیاد دیدیم پوشیده از @russellandbromley گوشواره هم تکراری و از برند @accessorize . #duchessofcambridge#katemiddletonstyle#katemiddleton#Style#royalnews#royalfamily#cute#nice#کیت_میدلتون#استایل#دوشس_کمبریج#خانواده_سلطنتی_انگلستان#خانواده_کمبریج#جذاب
Su look lo complementó con unas alpargatas de Russell & Bromley en tono nude que llevó por primera vez en un acto en el 2018, y ya se han convertido en la favorita de todas para el verano.
View this post on Instagram
Заметно загоревшая и посвежевшая за время карантина Кейт Миддлтон совершила очередной публичный выход в рамках Недели детских хосписов: герцогиня посетила центр The Nook в Норвиче, где встретилась с маленькими пациентами хосписа и их родителями, а также посадила с ними растения в саду 🙌 Для визита Кембриджская подобрала чайное платье в цветок от Faithfull the Brand, которое дополнили эспадрильи на танкетке Russell&Bromley и серьги Accessorize 🌺 К слову, Кейт далеко не единственная королевская особа, которая обожает флоральный принт☝️ Как его выгуливают другие стильные аристократки – разбираемся по ссылке в профиле ✨ #KateMiddleton #katemiddleton #DuchessOfCambridge #duchessofcambridge #duchess #instaroyals #royal #royalty #fashionlook #fashionmoment #fashionista #floral #floralprint #aristocracy #stylish #instafashion #fashionista #britishmonarchy #monarchy #royalsightings #royalnews #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletonfashion #royalperson #TheBritishRoyalFamily #ChildrensHospiceWeek #lookoftheday #inspiration #inspirational #beauty #beautiful
Y no son las únicas alpargatas que tiene la esposa del príncipe William, pues tiene diferentes modelos que usa constantemente con vestidos para looks relajados, imponiendo tendencias y enseñando a usarlas de la manera más fashion.
View this post on Instagram
#katemiddletone kao vječna inspiracija ležernog stila 👑 Ovoga puta kratki pregled kako nositi #evergreen haljine s #floral printom 🌺 ⬅️ SWIPE ➡️ . . . . . . . . . . . Profimedia #stylediary #fashioninfluencers #stylepost #fiashionoutfits #fashionlooks #mylookoftheday #fashionfury #ootudinspo #outfitdiary #fashioninspo #outfitdetails #stylelookbook #ootdmagazine #basic #gloria #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletonfashion
También tiene otras muy parecidas, en el mismo tono, de la firma española Castañer, la diferencia es que esta tiene tiras para atar en el tobillo.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #WorldPhotographyDay 📸 when we celebrate the art, craft, science and history of photography. Photography can provide a universal language 💬 for anyone to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings. In June this year The Duchess of Cambridge joined children from @ActionforChildrenUK for a special photography workshop run by @RoyalPhotographicSociety. Among the children The Duchess met at the workshop was Josh, aged 9 — and this World Photography Day we're excited to share some of Josh's images that he took that day. Swipe ⬅️ to take a closer look. Fantastic work 👏 Josh! Ahead of The Duchess's visit to the photography workshop we announced that Her Majesty The Queen passed the patronage of The Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess, having held the role for 67 years. The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people. 📷 Kensington Palace / Josh Evans
Otras más diferentes son unas de Stuart Witzman que tienen una tonalidad beige, cruzada y trenzada y son delicadas y hermosas.
La duquesa también tiene otros modelos de alpargatas que son punta cerrada, sin tiras en los tobillos, en tonos beige y negro, que quedan perfectos con cualquier vestido o incluso pantalones.
View this post on Instagram
Kate Middleton in wonderful casual dresses 🌼🌼 . . . . . . . . #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #duchesskate #kateofcambridge #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletonfashion #katemiddletonlook #katemiddletondress #katemiddletoncasualdress #katemiddletonhair #katemiddletonhair #katemiddletonbeauty