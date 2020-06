El impresionante cambio de Mario Cimarro 17 años después de 'Pasión de gavilanes'

View this post on Instagram

"The subject today is love…." The subject of your lilac morning in its intense and endless intermingle with my velvet evening is….radiant you, ravishing you, lovable you, fragrant you, sweet you, deep you, springing (from me) you. My lines , gently follow the sculptures of your movements…in this conversation of twilights.. The subject tonight is my canvas painted in…..your ardent garden, your secret shores, your unknown steps…You sing me in passions and lights…. Landscape of cristals….your inner land of white and springs….conquers my inner land of irises and lilies…my love, Landscape of madness and wisdom. Happy Valentines!