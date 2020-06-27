Kate Middleton luce un vestido midi floreado perfecto para resaltar las curvas en el verano

View this post on Instagram

🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families. Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do. Organised by the UK charity Together for Short Lives, Children’s Hospice Week 2020 celebrates and raise vital funds for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices — visit @togetherforshortlives to find out more.