Kate Middleton luce un vestido midi floreado perfecto para resaltar las curvas en el verano
La duquesa dio clases de estilo como siempre.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, reapareció este sábado en una actividad en la que lució hermosa con un delicado vestido de flores.
Kate Middleton dejó los vestidos para mostrar su look más relajado con pantalón pitillo y zapatillas
La duquesa volvió al trabajo tras meses de confinamiento.
🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families. Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do. Organised by the UK charity Together for Short Lives, Children’s Hospice Week 2020 celebrates and raise vital funds for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices — visit @togetherforshortlives to find out more.
La esposa del príncipe William plantó un jardín para The Nook, uno de los hospicios de niños de EACH, con plantas que compró hace una semana durante su visita al Centro de Jardinería Fakenham.
Durante la actividad, la duquesa deslumbró con un vestido midi de Faithfull the Brand floreado, que tiene el precio de 222 dólares, y que es perfecto para lucir hermosas en el verano.
Here is what Duchess wore! 💖 Dress: @faithfullthebrand ‘Marie Louise floral-print crepe midi dress’ (£180) Earrings: @accessorize ‘Twisted Circle Drop Earrings’ (No longer available but they were sold for £5) Espadrilles: @russellandbromley ‘Coco-Nut Ankle Strao Espadrilles in Nude’ (£135) •Did you like this look? #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton #catherineelizabethmiddleton #catherineelizabeth #catherineelizabethofcambridge #catherineelizabethwindsor #catherinemountbattenwindsor #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #britishroyalty #britishroyal #royalfamily #royalfamilyofengland #weadmirekatemiddleton
Completó este fresco look con unos pendientes de Accessorize, con el precio de 6 dólares, y unas alpargatas de Russell & Bromley en tono nude de 166 dólares.
_ كيت مصدر لطاقة الايجابية 😍😍 شوفو ناتالي في الخلف ستايلها جميل كالعادة وواضح انها مستمتعة بالاجواء مثل كيت ❤️ . . . . #DuchessofCambridge #dukeofcambridge . #كيت_ميدلتون_فيديو #كيت_وعائلتها#كيت_ميدلتون_قصتها #كيت_ميدلتون_ستايل #كيت_ميدلتون #katemiddleton #princewilliam #princegeorge#royalfamily#royal #princesscharlotte #cute #princelouis #london#baby#manchester #England #fashion#لندن#بريطانيا#news #britishroyalfamily#sweet #love#travel
Lo mejor de este vestido es que existe para todas las tallas y le va bien tanto a chicas delgadas como curvy, permitiendo presumir las curvas a la perfección.
Kate was spotted wearing this @faithfullthebrand summer dress which goes up to size XXL which is approx an 16-18 UK. Not my colour personally so not one I will be picking up however it is really beautiful. Let me know if you buy it! #hrhkate #duchessofcambridge #duchesskate #hrhcatherineduchessofcambridge #replikate #katemiddletonfashion #katemiddleton
El look de mini falda y botas altas con el que Kate Middleton rompió las reglas de la realeza
La duquesa presumió sus tonificadas piernas con este atrevido looK
Kate llevó el cabello suelto, y mostró su lado más sencillo al plantar esta planta, llenando sus manos de tierra, y ayudando así a los demás.
🆕 The Duchess of Cambridge visited her patronage's @eachhospices children's hospice "The Nook" on June 25, 2020. Lovely Catherine 🥀 #katemiddleton #kate #duchessofcambridge #royal #kensingtonpalace #royalfashion #royalty #british #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletonfashion #duchess #fashion #princeharry #princewilliam #meghanmarkle #royalstyle #thecambridges
"Que bella, tan radiante como siempre", "me encanta su vestido es hermoso", "wow ella siempre tan sencilla", "que hermosa Kate con su vestido es una reina", "ese vestido está espectacular para el verano", y "es el mejor look que le he visto", fueron algunos de los comentarios en redes.