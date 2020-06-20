La tierna foto del príncipe William con sus hijos que evidencia lo feliz que es al cumplir 38 años
El hijo mayor de la princesa Diana festeja su cumpleaños y el Día del Padre.
El príncipe William es muy serio en todos sus asuntos de la realeza, pero con sus hijos muestra su lado más amoroso y así ha quedado evidenciado en la última imagen compartida en redes.
Para celebrar su cumpleaños número 38 y también el Día del Padre, este domingo 21 de junio, fue revelada una tierna imagen en la cuenta de Instagram de los Duques de Cambrige en la que aparece el hijo mayor de la princesa Diana con sus hijos, la princesa Charlotte y los príncipes George y Louis.
"El duque y la duquesa de Cambridge están muy contentos de compartir una nueva imagen del duque con el príncipe George, la princesa Charlotte y el príncipe Louis antes del cumpleaños de The Duke mañana. La foto fue tomada a principios de este mes por la duquesa", fue el texto que acompañó la tierna imagen.
La imagen, en la que aparece el príncipe mostrando su lado más feliz y pleno, sentado en un columpio con sus pequeños, ha desatado la ternura en redes.
"Es la mejor foto de todas que feliz se ve el príncipe", "esa sonrisa lo dice todo que bella imagen", "amo a esta familia todos son hermosos", "wow nunca había visto al príncipe William con una sonrisa tan grande se ve que es feliz", y "OMG esos niños están enormes y bellos", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
