Kate Middleton presume el bronceado perfecto que ha logrado durante la cuarentena

La esposa del príncipe William lució más hermosa que nunca.

Por Roxana Peña

La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, sorprendió en redes durante una reciente videollamada al mostrar un bronceado perfecto.

La esposa del príncipe William apareció en una videollamada realizando un recorrido virtual del centro de tratamiento de adicciones Cloud's House, en un chat grupal.

Durante su aparición, Kate resaltó su bronceado con una camisa color roja, que acentuó su bronceado perfecto, que ha logrado durante la cuarentena.

"Wow que linda se ve Kate así", "me encanta la duquesa con su bronceado", "se ve muy bella la duquesa", "se bronceó bastante pero se ve hermosa", "siempre con su elegante estilo y hermosa con esa camisa", y "esa camisa le resaltó muy bien el bronceado", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.

La esposa del príncipe William lució un maquillaje natural y sencillo, y presumió su bronceado que seguro logró en el jardín de su casa en Norfolk, donde acostumbra estar y jugar con sus hijos.

Kate Middleton deslumbra con unos elegantes zarcillos de 6 dólares

La duquesa mostró su gran estilo sin gastar mucho dinero

La duquesa también apareció llevando un vestido azul que también resaltó su nuevo tono bronceado y la hizo lucir hermosa y radiante como siempre.

En ambas oportunidades la duquesa llevó el cabello medio recogido, dejándolo suelto y un poco ondulado.

