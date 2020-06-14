Kate Middleton presume el bronceado perfecto que ha logrado durante la cuarentena
La esposa del príncipe William lució más hermosa que nunca.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, sorprendió en redes durante una reciente videollamada al mostrar un bronceado perfecto.
Las joyas de la princesa Diana que Meghan y Kate heredaron y lucen a la perfección
Meghan y Kate siempre tienen a su suegra presente en sus vidas
La esposa del príncipe William apareció en una videollamada realizando un recorrido virtual del centro de tratamiento de adicciones Cloud's House, en un chat grupal.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Cambridge goes on a virtual tour! Starting in the atrium of Cloud's House, The Duchess toured the addiction treatment centre and dropped in on a group chat with current clients to see how they have been doing throughout the lockdown period. Visit the Royal Family YouTube page to see more as The Duchess, Patron of @ActiononAddiction, spoke with the amazing staff of Cloud's House, and those accessing the online Clouds aftercare service.
Durante su aparición, Kate resaltó su bronceado con una camisa color roja, que acentuó su bronceado perfecto, que ha logrado durante la cuarentena.
View this post on Instagram
Virtual tour of Clouds House! The Duchess of Cambridge has urged those who are suffering with addiction to seek help. Especially during these difficult times ❤️ • • • • #katemiddleton #lifeofaduchess #duchessofcambridge #duchessofcambridgestyle #alexandermcqueen #britishroyalfamily #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #queenelizabeth #westminsterabbey #royalfamily #sussex #wessex #cornwall #york #pippamiddleton #royals #british
"Wow que linda se ve Kate así", "me encanta la duquesa con su bronceado", "se ve muy bella la duquesa", "se bronceó bastante pero se ve hermosa", "siempre con su elegante estilo y hermosa con esa camisa", y "esa camisa le resaltó muy bien el bronceado", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
View this post on Instagram
HRH the Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a virtual tour of a treatment center run by one of her key charities, Action on Addiction, to learn more about the rise in addictive behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess spoke with the staff and residents at the Clouds House center in Wiltshire, England, last Thursday to see how they've weathered new challenges amid the current health crisis. On the video call held last week, HRH the Duchess of Cambridge wore an unidentified red button front blouse with contrast collar lining and her Daniella Draper hoops which form part of the shamrock earrings she debuted in Ireland. . . #instaroyals #royalnews #royalfashion #katemiddletonfashion #royaljewels #royaljewellery #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #duchesskate #catherinemiddleton #kensingtonroyal #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #cambridgefamily #theduchess #britishmonarchy #hrh
La esposa del príncipe William lució un maquillaje natural y sencillo, y presumió su bronceado que seguro logró en el jardín de su casa en Norfolk, donde acostumbra estar y jugar con sus hijos.
Kate Middleton deslumbra con unos elegantes zarcillos de 6 dólares
La duquesa mostró su gran estilo sin gastar mucho dinero
La duquesa también apareció llevando un vestido azul que también resaltó su nuevo tono bronceado y la hizo lucir hermosa y radiante como siempre.
View this post on Instagram
With one week left to submit your entries to the 'Hold Still' project, The Duchess of Cambridge has shared some of the amazing images and stories that have been submitted so far. Every story matters and telling yours during lockdown is what this project is all about, so please take the time to share your images and experiences before Thursday 18th June at 6pm. You can submit an image through the link in our bio, and have the chance to be one of 100 photographs on display in a virtual exhibition hosted by the @nationalportraitgallery for people all around the world to see. #HoldStill2020
En ambas oportunidades la duquesa llevó el cabello medio recogido, dejándolo suelto y un poco ondulado.