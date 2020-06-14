Kate Middleton presume el bronceado perfecto que ha logrado durante la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge goes on a virtual tour! Starting in the atrium of Cloud's House, The Duchess toured the addiction treatment centre and dropped in on a group chat with current clients to see how they have been doing throughout the lockdown period. Visit the Royal Family YouTube page to see more as The Duchess, Patron of @ActiononAddiction, spoke with the amazing staff of Cloud's House, and those accessing the online Clouds aftercare service.