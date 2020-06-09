Kate Middleton deslumbra con unos elegantes zarcillos de 6 dólares
La duquesa mostró su gran estilo sin gastar mucho dinero.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, sorprendió durante una reciente aparición en redes con un outfit elegante y económico.
Kate y el príncipe William sostuvieron una videollamada con voluntarios del Reino Unido durante la Semana de los Voluntarios, para agradecerles por el apoyo que han brindado a sus comunidades.
Las razones por las que Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton deben dejar de ser comparadas
Aunque el mundo insista en ponerlas en contra, pero ellas han demostrado que existe una complicidad.
La esposa del hijo mayor de la princesa Diana lució impactante con unos zarcillos de una de sus tiendas low cost favoritas, Accessorize, de solo 6 dólares.
Estos zarcillos redondos y dorados, le dieron el toque elegante a su look casual, donde llevó el cabello recogido para lucirlos mejor.
Además, lució una delicada camisa que ya había llevado antes, blanca de algodón de la firma M.I.H Jeans, con un calado en forma de flores y tiene el precio de 300 dólares.
View this post on Instagram
To all the incredible volunteers across the UK this #VolunteersWeek: Thank you. @giveusashoutinsta @consciousyouthuk @volunteersweek_2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Volunteers’ Week by speaking to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities. The Duke has been volunteering for #Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, launched in 2019 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as one of more than 2000 Crisis Volunteers trained to support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be.
"Que hermosa Kate siempre tan deslumbrante", "me encanta su estilo tan sencilla", "wow no puedo creer que se vea tan linda con cosas tan económicas", "ella se ve hermosa con lo que se ponga", y "ella es muy humilde por eso la amamos", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
View this post on Instagram
#new 🎉 For their most recent zoom engagement (last Wednesday but shared yesterday) , #kateandwilliam marked Volunteers' Week that's about to end by calling volunteers from two organisations : – Conscious Youth in West Yorkshire, and -Machynlleth Community Corona, Wales . . . They revealed that they've been answering helpline calls and text messages from Amner Hall (their country home) ⚠️ The Duke has been secretly counselling people contacting crisis helpline Shout 85258 which is a 24h text messaging helpline developed by K&W's Royal Foundation. They incested £3 million in this service last year ! #PrinceWilliam is one of more than 2K crisis volunteers who are trained to support anyone, whatever their crisis, chatting via text message and helping people sort through their feelings by asking questions, empathising and listening. 🎈 . . . For this call , kate stunned in a repeated @mihjeans shirt that she wore last year for a visit to her garden for the Chelsea flower show 🌷 She also wore her very affordable earrings (£5) by @accessorize ❤ . . . The 3rd slide is a newly shared old pic taken last April by kate when #thecambridgesfamily volunteered delivering 1000 meals in one week ! 🎉💪 George is such a grown up youn man 😍 It was taken on the same day as Lottie's birthday portraits 😍 . . . #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddelton #katemiddletonfashion #kateofcambridge #duchesskate #kensingtonroyal #katemiddletonlook #hrhkatemiddleton #theduchessofcambridge #duchessofcambrige #catherinemiddleton #catherineelizabeth #catherineofcambridge #duchesscatherine #royals #britishroyalfamily #England #princesscharlotte
Si deseas lucir una camisa hermosa y elegante como la de Kate también puedes hacerlo por solo 31 dólares, pues un modelo muy parecido a este que está disponible en Zara, y es perfecta y fresca para el verano.
View this post on Instagram
3rd June 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with volunteers from Concious Youth in West Yorkshire and the Machynlleth Corona Response Team from Wales Catherine repeated the “Mabel” shirt by M.i.h Jeans (255£, available in limited sizing) and the “Twisted Circle Drop” earrings by Accessorize (7€, available for purchase). —————————————— Do you like this outfit? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼? 📸 British Royal Fashion Data/Twitter // @twitter