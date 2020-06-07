Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez protestan contra el racismo y dan una gran lección
La cantante caminó junto a su pareja con carteles para protestar contra el racismo.
Jennifer Lopez y su pareja Alex Rodriguez han dado una gran lección al salir a protestar contra el racismo, tras la muerte de George Floyd.
A través de su Instagram la cantante publicó un video en el que muestra imágenes de lo que fue la protesta en la que participaron, donde estaban junto a las demás personas caminando con mascarilla, gafas y unos letreros hechos por sus hijos.
La también actriz reveló que sus hijos quisieron ayudar y la ayudaron realizando los carteles de protesta.
"Hoy hice que Emme y Max nos hicieran a mí y a Alex una señal para la protesta. Max me dijo hace unos días: "ya sabes mamá, ya que tienes seguidores como algunos de mis jugadores de YouTuber y nos piden que apoyemos las cosas y nosotros lo hacemos, deberías hacerlo por George Floyd". Le dije: "Estoy planeando algunas cosas. ¿Quieres ayudar haciendo una señal? ¡Y lo hicieron!".
Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod
También explicó las razones por las que salió a protestar y dio una gran lección a todos.
"Hablamos sobre cómo si una persona no tiene justicia, nadie la tiene. Que este país fue construido sobre la creencia de libertad y justicia para todos. Debemos defender lo que creemos y luchar contra las injusticias en este mundo. Entonces continuamos protestando pacíficamente hasta que haya un cambio".
Por su parte, Alex Rodriguez expresó "Los Ángeles, estamos orgullosos de unirnos a ustedes en una protesta pacífica esta noche. Estamos orgullosos de caminar junto a usted y compartir la difusión de un mensaje tan importante. Gracias por hablar Gracias por seguir luchando la buena batalla. Gracias por usar tus voces para siempre. América: es hora de escuchar".
All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. . Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. . America: It’s time to listen.
