Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez protestan contra el racismo y dan una gran lección

La cantante caminó junto a su pareja con carteles para protestar contra el racismo.

Por Roxana Peña

Jennifer Lopez y su pareja Alex Rodriguez han dado una gran lección al salir a protestar contra el racismo, tras la muerte de George Floyd.

A través de su Instagram la cantante publicó un video en el que muestra imágenes de lo que fue la protesta en la que participaron, donde estaban junto a las demás personas caminando con mascarilla, gafas y unos letreros hechos por sus hijos.

La también actriz reveló que sus hijos quisieron ayudar y la ayudaron realizando los carteles de protesta.

"Hoy hice que Emme y Max nos hicieran a mí y a Alex una señal para la protesta. Max me dijo hace unos días: "ya sabes mamá, ya que tienes seguidores como algunos de mis jugadores de YouTuber y nos piden que apoyemos las cosas y nosotros lo hacemos, deberías hacerlo por George Floyd". Le dije: "Estoy planeando algunas cosas. ¿Quieres ayudar haciendo una señal? ¡Y lo hicieron!".

Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod

También explicó las razones por las que salió a protestar y dio una gran lección a todos.

"Hablamos sobre cómo si una persona no tiene justicia, nadie la tiene. Que este país fue construido sobre la creencia de libertad y justicia para todos. Debemos defender lo que creemos y luchar contra las injusticias en este mundo. Entonces continuamos protestando pacíficamente hasta que haya un cambio".

Por su parte, Alex Rodriguez expresó "Los Ángeles, estamos orgullosos de unirnos a ustedes en una protesta pacífica esta noche. Estamos orgullosos de caminar junto a usted y compartir la difusión de un mensaje tan importante. Gracias por hablar Gracias por seguir luchando la buena batalla. Gracias por usar tus voces para siempre. América: es hora de escuchar".

