Jennifer Lopez tiene el total look de mezclilla más fashion de este 2020
La cantante tiene un gran estilo que todas queremos copiar.
Jennifer Lopez sigue imponiendo tendencias para este 2020 con su gran estilo e impecables looks que nos harán lucir a todas fabulosas.
La cantante ha llevado un outfit de mezclilla perfecto para resaltar las curvas y lucir hermosas y casuales durante el verano, o en cualquier época.
JLo lució un jean pitillo a la cadera que combinó con una chaqueta también de jean manga larga, y completó su look fashion con unos tacones beige.
Además, llevó unas gafas doradas que le dieron el toque elegante y fashion, su cabello lo llevó recogido, y usó un labial fucsia espectacular.
"Que bella JLo amé su look", "que fashion y bella se ve con ese ouftit", "wow cuánto estilo y elegancia", "es toda una diva", "me encanta como se ve quiero este look", "ella es la reina de la elegancia", y "amo su estilo", fueron algunos de los comentarios en redes.
La también actriz es amante de los jeans a la cadera, y los ha llevado con crop top, presumiendo su tonificado abdomen y sus curvas.
También los ha combinado con un suéter manga larga y maxi botas, demostrando la mejor manera de llevar jeans a la cadera.
