Convierten a Thalía en una hermosa Barbie inspirada en su look de Marimar en los 90

View this post on Instagram

Mexican Mermaids 🇲🇽 ✨🌼 For the #mermaydg2020 challenge theme – STARfish! I wanted to do an all gold mermaid this month, and La Chica Dorada @paulinarubio entered my mind followed by @thalia. Their 90s style was impeccable. True pop perfection. – Ah,the final day of this amazing challenge by @thadollylama. The third year! Thank you all so much. Hello June! . . . . . #thalia #paulinarubio #latina #mexico #lachicadorada #barbie #90s #1990s #vintage #fashion #style #ariel #littlemermaid #thelittlemermaid #mermaid #doll #barbie #dollphotography #dollphotogallery #toyphotography #dollstagram #toystagram #toyartistry #toyslagram #mermay #mermay2020 #cosplay