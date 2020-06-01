Estás viendo:

El armario repleto de colores de Kate Middleton transmite esperanza, según expertos

Los expertos en la realeza aseguran que la propia Kate tiene el objetivo de transmitir un mensaje de esperanza.

Por María Bermúdez

Si algo ha caracterizado a la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, durante este período de cuarentena por el covid-19 es la sencillez de sus vestidos y en sus apariciones por videoconferencias.

A Kate Middleton la hemos vistos con vestidos y suéteres bastante modestos, con pocos lujos, pero con mucha elegancia y todos ellos en la comodidad de su hogar en Ammer House.

La paleta de colores

Y es que Kate, de 38 años, ha escogido varios diseños con colores alegres, una decisión sin precedentes. Además se ha animado a incluir estampados florales que han captado todas las miradas.

Los colores de sus atuendos van desde el azul, pasando por el rojo, amarillo, el verde, rosado y hasta el mostaza.

Los expertos en la realeza aseguran que la propia Kate Middleton ha creado un armario de cuarentena repleto de colores con el objetivo de transmitir un mensaje de esperanza, alegría y optimismo.

Acá te presentamos sus últimos atuendos y en significado de sus colores:

Rosado:

El color rosado es un color relajante que influye en los sentimientos invitándolos a ser amables, suaves y profundos, e induciéndonos de esta forma a sentir cariño, amor y protección. Las palabras claves que se asocian con el rosa son inocencia, amor, entrega y generosidad.

Amarillo:

El color amarillo tiene un significado y simbolismo curioso, ya que resulta bastante contradictorio; por un lado se le asocia con la felicidad, la alegría y el optimismo.

Rojo:

Significa atracción, fuerza, vida, valentía y vigor. Es el color de la vida animal, puesto que los organismos del reino de las plantas no tienen sangre roja. Por estar asociado al fuego, el rojo también representa el deseo, la energía.

Azul:

Este color simboliza libertad, lealtad, armonía, fidelidad, seriedad y verdad. El color azul se asocia también a la fuerza y a la autoridad, a la energía física, a la inteligencia y al deporte.

