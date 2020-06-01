El armario repleto de colores de Kate Middleton transmite esperanza, según expertos
Los expertos en la realeza aseguran que la propia Kate tiene el objetivo de transmitir un mensaje de esperanza.
Si algo ha caracterizado a la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, durante este período de cuarentena por el covid-19 es la sencillez de sus vestidos y en sus apariciones por videoconferencias.
A Kate Middleton la hemos vistos con vestidos y suéteres bastante modestos, con pocos lujos, pero con mucha elegancia y todos ellos en la comodidad de su hogar en Ammer House.
La paleta de colores
Y es que Kate, de 38 años, ha escogido varios diseños con colores alegres, una decisión sin precedentes. Además se ha animado a incluir estampados florales que han captado todas las miradas.
Los colores de sus atuendos van desde el azul, pasando por el rojo, amarillo, el verde, rosado y hasta el mostaza.
Los expertos en la realeza aseguran que la propia Kate Middleton ha creado un armario de cuarentena repleto de colores con el objetivo de transmitir un mensaje de esperanza, alegría y optimismo.
Acá te presentamos sus últimos atuendos y en significado de sus colores:
View this post on Instagram
And your next Bingo callers are… • Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. • #ThankYouCareWorkers
Rosado:
El color rosado es un color relajante que influye en los sentimientos invitándolos a ser amables, suaves y profundos, e induciéndonos de esta forma a sentir cariño, amor y protección. Las palabras claves que se asocian con el rosa son inocencia, amor, entrega y generosidad.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes. Your New Normal. Acts of Kindness. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio to enter and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
Amarillo:
El color amarillo tiene un significado y simbolismo curioso, ya que resulta bastante contradictorio; por un lado se le asocia con la felicidad, la alegría y el optimismo.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined veterans for a very special #VEDay75 party at @RoyalBritishLegion’s Mais House Care Home. On the 75th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, we pay tribute to the service of the entire #WW2 generation — from British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces to evacuees and those who served on the home front. Visit The Royal Family YouTube channel to see more from the party…
Rojo:
Significa atracción, fuerza, vida, valentía y vigor. Es el color de la vida animal, puesto que los organismos del reino de las plantas no tienen sangre roja. Por estar asociado al fuego, el rojo también representa el deseo, la energía.
View this post on Instagram
🏥 The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families. Watch the full film 🎞️ on The Royal Family YouTube channel of The Duchess’s conversations, held ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week — which aims to create wider awareness of maternal mental health, and signposts support for parents #MaternalMHmatters
Azul:
Este color simboliza libertad, lealtad, armonía, fidelidad, seriedad y verdad. El color azul se asocia también a la fuerza y a la autoridad, a la energía física, a la inteligencia y al deporte.
