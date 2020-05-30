Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry son acosados por drones en su lujosa mansión en Los Ángeles

View this post on Instagram

@meghanmarkle_official — This day one year ago, shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finished their first photocall with their son Archie Harrison, the couple took their newborn to meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland for the baby's first audience with Her Majesty.💙 – May 8, 2019