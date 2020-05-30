Estás viendo:

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry son acosados por drones en su lujosa mansión en Los Ángeles

La pareja vive aterrada y solo quieren tener paz y privacidad en su nueva vida.

Por Roxana Peña

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry temen por sus vidas y la de su hijo Archie en su nuevo hogar en Los Ángeles, y es que son acosados por drones, y desconocen si se tratan de paparazzis o alguien que quiere atentar contra su vida.

La pareja denunció a la policía que el pasado 25 de mayo estaban disfrutando en la piscina de su mansión cuando un drone apareció a seis metros intentando tomar fotos.

Una fuente cercana a Meghan y Harry dijo al The Daily Beast que no es la primera vez que ven a este objeto sobrevolando por su hogar.

“Harry y Meghan ven a los drones acercándose a ellos y suponen que están operados por fotógrafos intentando captar imágenes de su intimidad. Aunque no pueden estar seguros de que sea solo eso. Meghan recibió amenazas de muerte de racistas en el momento de su boda, por lo que el miedo a un ataque terrorista también es muy posible para ellos”, explicó la fuente.

Esto tiene a la pareja aterrada y decepcionada, pues el acoso de la prensa fue la principal razón por la que abandonaron la realeza y empezaron una nueva vida en Los Ángeles.

“Es como si la gente olvidara que son personas reales. No están pidiendo un tratamiento especial, solo están pidiendo la seguridad que todos queremos para nosotros mismos”, dijo la fuente.

Además, el acoso de la prensa llevó a la muerte a la princesa Diana, por lo que esto tiene a Harry preocupado e intentando reforzar la seguridad en su hogar.

