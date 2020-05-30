Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry son acosados por drones en su lujosa mansión en Los Ángeles
La pareja vive aterrada y solo quieren tener paz y privacidad en su nueva vida.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry temen por sus vidas y la de su hijo Archie en su nuevo hogar en Los Ángeles, y es que son acosados por drones, y desconocen si se tratan de paparazzis o alguien que quiere atentar contra su vida.
@meghanmarkle_official — This day one year ago, shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finished their first photocall with their son Archie Harrison, the couple took their newborn to meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland for the baby's first audience with Her Majesty.💙 – May 8, 2019
La pareja denunció a la policía que el pasado 25 de mayo estaban disfrutando en la piscina de su mansión cuando un drone apareció a seis metros intentando tomar fotos.
Una fuente cercana a Meghan y Harry dijo al The Daily Beast que no es la primera vez que ven a este objeto sobrevolando por su hogar.
A photo of the video shared by Meghan and Harry on Archie’s birthday 😍 @meghanmarkle_official — Meghan has been filmed reading Archie a story as part of a charity video released to mark his first birthday today. Meghan chose to read Duck! Rabbit!, one of Archie's favourite books, in the video which was filmed by Prince Harry. The video is a contribution to Save The Children's 'Save With Stories' campaign, which is helping support vulnerable children around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic with early learning packs, supermarket vouchers and virus protection.
“Harry y Meghan ven a los drones acercándose a ellos y suponen que están operados por fotógrafos intentando captar imágenes de su intimidad. Aunque no pueden estar seguros de que sea solo eso. Meghan recibió amenazas de muerte de racistas en el momento de su boda, por lo que el miedo a un ataque terrorista también es muy posible para ellos”, explicó la fuente.
Esto tiene a la pareja aterrada y decepcionada, pues el acoso de la prensa fue la principal razón por la que abandonaron la realeza y empezaron una nueva vida en Los Ángeles.
“Es como si la gente olvidara que son personas reales. No están pidiendo un tratamiento especial, solo están pidiendo la seguridad que todos queremos para nosotros mismos”, dijo la fuente.
@meghanmarkle_official — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a charity music event at the prestigious South Kensington venue. Harry appeared in his official capacity as Captain General of the Royal Marines – for the last time. Meghan wore a red full-length Safiyaa dress, jewelled Simone Rocha earrings, and red Stuart Weitzman heels. The event brought together musicians and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines. It marked the end of Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Commandos
Además, el acoso de la prensa llevó a la muerte a la princesa Diana, por lo que esto tiene a Harry preocupado e intentando reforzar la seguridad en su hogar.