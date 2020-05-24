La tierna sorpresa de Meghan Markle al príncipe Harry con la que demostró que es la mejor esposa
Recientemente Meghan y Harry cumplieron dos años de matrimonio.
Meghan Markle ha demostrado ser la esposa más romántica y detallista de todas con una tierna sorpresa que le preparó al príncipe Harry.
Justo en el cumpleaños del príncipe, el pasado 15 de septiembre del 2019, Meghan sorprendió a su esposo con un viaje a Botsuana, el lugar donde se enamoraron y vivieron una hermosa experiencia cuando se iban conociendo.
Pero, en realidad no viajaron, no fue necesario pues ella se encargó de recrear el lugar especial de Botsuana en el jardín de Frogmore Cottage, donde aun vivían para ese entonces.
Así fue como Meghan recreó el lugar especial de Botsuana en el jardín de su casa
La celebridad montó una tienda de campaña, colocó dos sacos de dormir, y preparó una rica y romántica cena para el príncipe, en una hermosa noche llena de amor.
Así lo indica la revista HOLA!, donde informan que una fuente reveló que Botsuana era un lugar muy especial para ellos.
“Meghan quiso traer ese lugar feliz para él en su día. Le preparó la cena para disfrutar de un momento entrañable y recordar el lugar donde creyeron en el amor”, confesó la fuente.
Recientemente, la pareja celebró su segundo aniversario en su nueva y lujosa mansión en Los Ángeles donde emprenden su nueva vida lejos de la realeza con su hijo Archie.
