Meghan Markle tiene el bikini perfecto para resaltar las curvas en el verano
La esposa del príncipe Harry está imponiendo tendencias este 2020.
Meghan Markle tiene un gran estilo, y antes de conocer al príncipe Harry sus looks eran mucho más atrevidos y rebeldes.
Meghan Markle tiene la mini falda floreada perfecta para la temporada
La esposa del príncipe Harry es una inspiración para las mujeres en el mundo
Sin embargo, aun recordamos esos looks, que siguen vigentes y se vuelven tendencia, como un bikini que lució la esposa del príncipe Harry durante un día de piscina y que es perfecto para el verano.
Se trata de un bikini tejido rojo, blanco y verde, con la figura de patilla, que es perfecto para las chicas de poco busto y sin duda hará resaltar tu figura.
"Me encanta su bikini", "wow lo quiero ya", "está hermoso este bikini", "se ve hermosa", "lo quiero para el verano", y "su gran estilo es innegable", fueron algunos de los comentarios ante el look de la celebridad que ya muchas están imitando.
View this post on Instagram
As promised, here is the #summer #Freepattern #watermelon #bikini! And this is also my own modeling debut 🤭😂! You dont actually need to answer who wore it best… there is no competition here! My friends on the #EastCoast were digging themselves out of snow last weekend and my friends on the #WestCoast (aka #BestCoast) were getting their #swimsuits on! So I'm goign to try to make them both happy! I already posted the #winter pattern for for those with #sunshine on the brain, make this! It is a #copycat pattern inspired by the beautiful #meghanmarkle ❤️ her! Check out link in bio and the story above for the #FreePattern! #Stayhome and make this! Dream of the #beachy days to come! . . . #crochet #crochetaddict #seeloveshare #makersgonnamake #makersmovement #yarn #yarnaddict #paintboxyarns #lovecrafts #yarnspirations #redheartyarn #pickyourpallet #crochetcrew #lovecrafts
Recientemente, también han rescatado en redes una mini falda perfecta para lucir hermosas esta temporada.
Revelan fotos de la mansión donde Meghan y Harry viven en Beverly Hills con su hijo Archie
La mansión le pertenece al actor y productor Tyler Perry
Se trata de una mini falda negra con estampado de flores que llevó a la perfección y la combinó con un suéter rosa manga larga para un delicado look.
Para este look llevó su cabello ondulado, y con mucho volumen y un maquillaje impecable que la hizo lucir perfecta.