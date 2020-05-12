La Reina Isabel podría retirarse de manera indefinida y asumiría el príncipe Carlos

View this post on Instagram

“𝘕𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘱, 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘳 – 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘝𝘌 𝘋𝘢𝘺”⁣ ⁣ The Queen makes a special address on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, at the same hour as her father, King George VI, made a radio broadcast to mark the end of war in Europe, exactly 75 years ago.