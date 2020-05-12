La Reina Isabel podría retirarse de manera indefinida y asumiría el príncipe Carlos
La reina quiere permanecer a salvo y cuidar su salud ante la pandemia.
La reina Isabel podría retirarse de manera indefinida de sus deberes, y permanecería en su residencia en el Palacio de Buckingham debido a la pandemia del Covid 19.
Así lo indica la revista Quién, y es que la reina quiere cuidar su salud, y mantenerse a salvo en su hogar, por lo que no prevé volver a los eventos públicos por los momentos y se desconoce hasta cuándo.
Algunos medios británicos aseguran que incluso puede que la reina se retire de manera definitiva, dejando la corona a su hijo, el príncipe Carlos, y muchas más responsabilidades al príncipe William y su esposa Kate Middleton, pues ya no cuenta con Harry y Meghan.
Y es que debido a la edad del príncipe Carlos, 71 años, también debe cuidarse, por lo que recaerán muchas responsabilidades en los duques de Cambridge, quienes se han convertido en los representantes de la reina, suplantándola en muchos eventos.
Hasta ahora, la reina no ha hecho un anuncio oficial, pero desde ya ha comenzado a delegar funciones en los herederos de la corona, lo que indica que Kate Middleton está cada vez más cerca de convertirse en reina.
