La Reina Isabel podría retirarse de manera indefinida y asumiría el príncipe Carlos

La reina quiere permanecer a salvo y cuidar su salud ante la pandemia.

Por Roxana Peña

La reina Isabel podría retirarse de manera indefinida de sus deberes, y permanecería en su residencia en el Palacio de Buckingham debido a la pandemia del Covid 19.

Así lo indica la revista Quién, y es que la reina quiere cuidar su salud, y mantenerse a salvo en su hogar, por lo que no prevé volver a los eventos públicos por los momentos y se desconoce hasta cuándo.

Algunos medios británicos aseguran que incluso puede que la reina se retire de manera definitiva, dejando la corona a su hijo, el príncipe Carlos, y muchas más responsabilidades al príncipe William y su esposa Kate Middleton, pues ya no cuenta con Harry y Meghan.

Y es que debido a la edad del príncipe Carlos, 71 años, también debe cuidarse, por lo que recaerán muchas responsabilidades en los duques de Cambridge, quienes se han convertido en los representantes de la reina, suplantándola en muchos eventos.

“Just as the WI played its part in the war effort in the 1940s, I know that in the weeks and months ahead you will make a remarkable contribution to the home effort. . “Thank you all for stepping up and showing yet again that our women are the heart and soul of this beautiful country.” . The Countess of Wessex has written to @WomensInstitute members in this month’s WI Life Magazine to thank them for their continuing contributions to the nation in times of need. ▶️ Swipe across to read The Countess’s message in full. . The spirit of the @WomensInstitute, which played a key role on the home front during the Second World War, is still very much alive today. The Countess praises the “acts of kindness” and “morale-boosting activities” carried out by WI members in support of frontline workers, people self-isolating and others in need. . WI members have been busy sewing scrub bags, masks, delivering book parcels and crafts, and preparing food packages for people in their communities. ▶️▶️ Swipe across to see some of the amazing scrub bags made by WI groups across the UK. . 📷 The Countess was due to attend this year’s @WomensInstitute Annual General Meeting in June. HRH, a member of Bagshot WI, is pictured with The Queen, President of Sandringham WI, and The Princess Royal, Associate Member, at the Institute’s centenary meeting in 2015. . Picture 1 – PA.

Hasta ahora, la reina no ha hecho un anuncio oficial, pero desde ya ha comenzado a delegar funciones en los herederos de la corona, lo que indica que Kate Middleton está cada vez más cerca de convertirse en reina.

