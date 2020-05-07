Meghan Markle impone tendencias al mostrar sus canas durante la cuarentena con orgullo
La esposa del príncipe Harry quiere empoderar a las mujeres y hacerlas sentir cómodas.
No quedan dudas que desde que Meghan Markle se desligó de la realeza junto al príncipe Harry se ha mostrado más feliz y cómoda con sus atuendos.
Recientemente, la famosa celebridad reapareció en las redes junto a su hijo Archie en su primer cumpleaños, leyéndole un cuento y se mostró sencilla como en las últimas veces.
❤️ @meghanmarkle_official Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out on the streets of Los Angeles once again as they continued their volunteering work for charity amid the coronavirus crisis. It emerged earlier this week that the couple have been distributing meals to the needy in LA for the Project Angel Food charity. A source close to Meghan and Harry told that they had hoped to keep their volunteering private but were glad the charity was being recognised. ✨
Sin embargo, lo que más sorprendió fue el hecho de que Meghan mostrara sus canas con orgullo, y es que llevó su cabello recogido con un moño, desarreglado y dejando ver sus canas en las raíces.
A photo of the video shared by Meghan and Harry on Archie’s birthday 😍 @meghanmarkle_official — Meghan has been filmed reading Archie a story as part of a charity video released to mark his first birthday today. Meghan chose to read Duck! Rabbit!, one of Archie's favourite books, in the video which was filmed by Prince Harry. The video is a contribution to Save The Children's 'Save With Stories' campaign, which is helping support vulnerable children around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic with early learning packs, supermarket vouchers and virus protection.
Esto dejó muy claro que Meghan es una mujer como todas, que estamos sufriendo los estragos de la cuarentena y no ha podido pintar su cabello, pero no ha sentido ningún complejo en dejarlas al descubierto.
Algo que en las mujeres de la realeza no se ve, pues siempre están completamente arregladas, pareciendo un modelo imposible de seguir para cualquier mujer.
"Cada vez la amo más, me encanta que se muestre así", "si Meg se deja ver con canas yo también puedo", "gracias por mostrarte como eres", "esa si es una mujer real que bella", "si la esposa del príncipe Harry se muestra así me hace sentir mejor", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
