Meghan Markle impone tendencias al mostrar sus canas durante la cuarentena con orgullo

❤️ @meghanmarkle_official Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out on the streets of Los Angeles once again as they continued their volunteering work for charity amid the coronavirus crisis. It emerged earlier this week that the couple have been distributing meals to the needy in LA for the Project Angel Food charity. A source close to Meghan and Harry told that they had hoped to keep their volunteering private but were glad the charity was being recognised. ✨