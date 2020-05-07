Estás viendo:

Meghan Markle impone tendencias al mostrar sus canas durante la cuarentena con orgullo

La esposa del príncipe Harry quiere empoderar a las mujeres y hacerlas sentir cómodas.

Por Roxana Peña

No quedan dudas que desde que Meghan Markle se desligó de la realeza junto al príncipe Harry se ha mostrado más feliz y cómoda con sus atuendos.

Recientemente, la famosa celebridad reapareció en las redes junto a su hijo Archie en su primer cumpleaños, leyéndole un cuento y se mostró sencilla como en las últimas veces.

Sin embargo, lo que más sorprendió fue el hecho de que Meghan mostrara sus canas con orgullo, y es que llevó su cabello recogido con un moño, desarreglado y dejando ver sus canas en las raíces.

Esto dejó muy claro que Meghan es una mujer como todas, que estamos sufriendo los estragos de la cuarentena y no ha podido pintar su cabello, pero no ha sentido ningún complejo en dejarlas al descubierto.

Algo que en las mujeres de la realeza no se ve, pues siempre están completamente arregladas, pareciendo un modelo imposible de seguir para cualquier mujer.

"Cada vez la amo más, me encanta que se muestre así", "si Meg se deja ver con canas yo también puedo", "gracias por mostrarte como eres", "esa si es una mujer real que bella", "si la esposa del príncipe Harry se muestra así me hace sentir mejor", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.

