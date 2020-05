Natalie Portman abrió las puertas de su casa y nos enseñó los beneficios de tener un huerto

View this post on Instagram

If you’re in need of a recipe, try making this beet and potato salad. It’s one of the easier recipes and if you save the beet cooking liquid, you can use it as natural kid makeup afterwards. Fun fact: On my first movie, Léon, the makeup artist didn’t want to use real makeup on me since I was only 11… so she used beet juice as lipstick and blush! Recipe: 1. Boil 1 cup beets, 1 cup russet potatoes in two separate pans; remove when tender (usually after ~20 minutes). 2. Slice boiled potatoes and beets into cubes and then mix together in a bowl. 3. For dressing, mix together 1 tbsp of whole-grain mustard, 1-3 tbsps of sliced cornichons (gherkin pickles), finely chopped shallots, and a splash of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Mix into a jar and add to beet and potato salad bowl.