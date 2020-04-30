Una sencilla Meghan Markle aparece en videollamada de trabajo caritativo
Últimamente, Markle ha estado involucrada en obras de caridad durante la pandemia, pero sus apariciones públicas se han visto muy limitadas.
Aunque Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya no están trabajando en asuntos de la realeza (y en cambio se mudaron a Los Angeles, donde se han visto haciendo entregas de alimentos a la gente local), han demostrado lo voluntariosos que han estado con su trabajo de caridad. Así como el príncipe William y Kate Middleton, se han adaptado al encierro por cuarentena y se han visto en la necesidad de usar Zoom para conectarse con otros.
A raíz de esto, se ha posteado en la cuenta de Instagram de la organización benéfica Smart Works, un video de Meghan Markle en el que se ve hablando con una mujer.
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
Con un look sencillo y discreto, Meghan se le mostró ofreciendo palabras de aliento y asesoramiento a la joven, en preparación para un posible próximo trabajo que tiene, o tal vez ya está realizado, dado que el video está fechado en el 27 de marzo.
Los seguidores de Markle no perdieron tiempo en hacer comentarios en la publicación compartida, haciéndole saber lo mucho que se le extrañaba verla más seguido, además de hacerle saber lo "hermosa" que lucía en la videollamada, y otros se alegraron respecto a que el video había puesto conciencia a la caridad.
Sobre su asociación con Smart Works, Meghan dijo: "ha sido un honor reunirse y aprender de tantas mujeres talentosas en la red de Smart Works a lo largo de los años, y recientemente para ver el asombroso trabajo que están haciendo para adaptar sus programas a la realidad de esta pandemia".