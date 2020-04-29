Hermana de Paloma Mami comparte potente reflexión sobre haber perdido su pierna

View this post on Instagram

“I hope his house doesn’t have stairs. Do you think it’s noticeable? Shit I hope i’m not limping… How am I suppose to tell him? No guy is gonna like a girl with one leg. He better sit on the left side of me. Wtf is he going to think when he finds out I have 1 legFuck!!! How do I tell him?! Will he care? Will this change the way he sees me? I can feel you staring at my leg. I know you know. I wish I could wear a dress like everybody else. I wish I was normal…FUCK My leg died!!! He’s on to me!!” These were thoughts that dominated my life as I faced my new reality. I couldn’t understand why this had happened to me. Why me? I wanted to keep this a secret, as a way to protect myself. Knowing that we instantly judge and label each other. I was scared I would be perceived as limited in our society and to everyone around me. As incomplete and unlovable. I thought if no one knew, they could see me for who I really was. But there had to be more to life than just our physical appearances. After all, our bodies are temporary in this world. What was my experience trying to teach me? When you are lost and broken, find yourself within. For you are the only one who has this power. Absorb yourself with love. Love heals our wounds. There are certain gifts given to you in this world and it's up to you to take it and create the most beautiful possibility. We have the power to create our reality. And we begin, by loving every bit of us.