Jennifer Lopez dio clases de elegancia con pantalón corte alto y chaqueta de seda
La cantante lució hermosa y elegante con este outfit.
Jennifer Lopez mostró a través de sus redes un adelanto de la cuarta temporada de World of Dance y deslumbró con su outfit.
Jennifer Lopez presume sus tonificadas piernas con las nuevas sandalias de su colección
La cantante dejó a sus fans impactados con esta imagen en la que luce increíble.
La cantante lució elegante llevando unos pantalones de seda corte alto, un crop top y una chaqueta azul en un total look perfecto.
"¡Eres el primero en ver esta pequeña provocación para @nbcworldofdance temporada 4! ✨💙✨¡No puedo esperar a que bailes con nosotros este verano!", escribió la también actriz en el video.
Además, llevó unas sandalias del mismo tono, y el cabello largo, recogido en una media cola, que la hizo lucir deslumbrante e imponer tendencias.
View this post on Instagram
This WHOLE look tho…🔥💙😍 "World Of Dance" 💃season 4 comes out this summer !! I can't wait, everyone on that show is so unbelievably talented 😩 • • • • • • • • • • #Jlo #JenniferLopez #Arod #Latina #Fanpage #foryou #explorepage #video #picoftheday #allihave #secondact #followforfollow #likeforlike #share #arianagrande #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #kimkardashian #ladygaga #Shawnmendes #camilacabello #NickiMinaj #queen #love #jlomusic #tiktok #Beyonce #Jlover #WorldOfDance
"Wow que look tan espectacular", "tan diva y regia como siempre", "te admiro y me encanta como vistes", "de verdad amé tu pantalón", "te ves increíble con ese atuendo", "no puedo con tanta belleza", y "que look tan increíble", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
View this post on Instagram
The group’s getting back together this summer!💗 @nbcworldofdance, I’m ready to see some more awesome & talented dancers this season! @jlo, you look STUNNING as always! I love your whole look💗 • #jlo #jlofans #jlostyle #jloqueen #jenniferlopez #jenniferlopezforever #jennifer_lopez #jenniferlopezfan #jlofashion #jlolove #jlover #jloverforever #jloverforlife #jenniferlopezqueen #jlolove #jlomyidol #inspiration #beautiful #lovely #dance #summer2020 #2020 #squadgoals #worldofdance #dancers #nbcwod #shiningstar #stars #neyo #derekhough #nbcworldofdanceseason4
Jennifer Lopez baila con su ex P. Diddy para recaudar dinero en la lucha contra el coronavirus
Alex Rodriguez no estuvo muy contento al ver a su prometida bailando con su ex
La cantante también sorprendió este sábado en el concierto One World: Together at Home, donde interpretó el clásico People de Barbra Streisand.
View this post on Instagram
There’s one thing that I realized during this whole time, and it’s how much we all need each other…✨💕 With a few old Christmas lights from the garage and some candles leftover from our Super Bowl party here at the house, I tried to put together with all the love in the world a thank you to everyone out there fighting, working, sacrificing and doing their part. I love you, I’m with you and I MISS YOU! #People And a humble thank you to my idol @barbrastreisand for always inspiring me in the best and toughest times…and thank you to @glblctzn for having me! #TogetherAtHome @who Tap the link on my bio to see my full performance on the #GlobalCitizen’s YouTube Channel.
Jennifer cantó desde su jardín, el cual adornó de la forma más sencilla y hermosa con unas luces de Navidad y llevó un look sencillo y cómodo con sudadera y el cabello suelto.