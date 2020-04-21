Estás viendo:

Jennifer Lopez dio clases de elegancia con pantalón corte alto y chaqueta de seda

La cantante lució hermosa y elegante con este outfit.

Por Roxana Peña

Jennifer Lopez mostró a través de sus redes un adelanto de la cuarta temporada de World of Dance y deslumbró con su outfit.

La cantante lució elegante llevando unos pantalones de seda corte alto, un crop top y una chaqueta azul en un total look perfecto.

"¡Eres el primero en ver esta pequeña provocación para @nbcworldofdance temporada 4! ✨💙✨¡No puedo esperar a que bailes con nosotros este verano!", escribió la también actriz en el video.

Además, llevó unas sandalias del mismo tono, y el cabello largo, recogido en una media cola, que la hizo lucir deslumbrante e imponer tendencias.

"Wow que look tan espectacular", "tan diva y regia como siempre", "te admiro y me encanta como vistes", "de verdad amé tu pantalón", "te ves increíble con ese atuendo", "no puedo con tanta belleza", y "que look tan increíble", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.

La cantante también sorprendió este sábado en el concierto One World: Together at Home, donde interpretó el clásico People de Barbra Streisand.

Jennifer cantó desde su jardín, el cual adornó de la forma más sencilla y hermosa con unas luces de Navidad y llevó un look sencillo y cómodo con sudadera y el cabello suelto.

