Meghan Markle aparece por primera vez en televisión tras su salida de la realeza
Los duques de Sussex iniciaron su vida en Los Ángeles.
Luego de haber abandonado oficialmente la realeza, Meghan Markle apareció por primera vez en televisión para dar una entrevista al canal estadounidense ABC.
La duquesa de Sussex, por primera vez habló de sus proyectos fuera de la vida como “royal” y dio detalles de la labor que cumplirá al ser la voz para narrar el documental “Elephant” para Disneynature, que emitirá Disney +.
"Estoy muy agradecida por tener la oportunidad de poder ser parte de esto, de poder dar vida a esta historia de elefantes. He tenido mucha suerte porque he tenido una experiencia práctica con ellos en su hábitat natural. Cuando pasas tiempo conectándote con ellos y con la vida salvaje, entiendes que tienes que desempeñar un papel en su preservación y en su seguridad", dijo.
La esposa del príncipe Harry habló sobre la conexión que tiene con estos animales e instó a las personas a luchar por su protección.
"Estas criaturas son tan majestuosas y, al mismo tiempo, tan sensibles… En esta película uno es testigo de los recuerdos que tienen, su intensa conexión con la manada, la protección de sus crías. Creo que tienen más semejanzas que diferencias con respecto a nosotros", detalló.
Si bien, la entrevista muestra la nueva faceta de Meghan, se trata de una grabación hecha hace algunos meses, por lo que algunos siguen a la espera de su aparición oficial y en vivo ante los medios tras su renuncia.
Los esposos ya iniciaron una nueva vida sin relación con la corona británica en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Recientemente, fueron vistos repartiendo mascarillas a los pacientes con enfermedades crónicas como parte de la lucha que el mundo mantiene contra la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.