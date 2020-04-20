Meghan Markle aparece por primera vez en televisión tras su salida de la realeza

View this post on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle write strongly worded letter to tell UK tabloids they will no longer work with them Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have told the editors of British tabloid newspapers that they will never again deal with their outlets, in an unprecedented direct attack on a large part of the media that leaves little chance of repairing the relationship. The Guardian reports that on Sunday night, April 19, Prince Harry and Meghan sent a letter to the editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express saying that from now on they would not respond to any inquiries from journalists working for the outlets. Instead there will be a policy of "zero engagement", except when necessary through the couple's lawyers. In a strongly worded attack, the duke and duchess said they refused to "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion" and accused the outlets of running stories that are "distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason". The move is designed to signal to the wider public not to trust any of the reporting about the couple carried by British tabloids. It comes as Meghan prepares to take on the Mail on Sunday in a court case over its decision to print a letter she sent to her estranged father, with a virtual hearing scheduled to take place on Friday. In the letter Harry and Meghan tell the editors that they believe a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy that can "shine light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what's right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account". The message from their representatives says: "It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print – even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason.