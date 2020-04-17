Captan en video a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry repartiendo comida a necesitados en cuarentena
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry están viviendo actualmente en Los Ángeles, donde viven una cotidianidad muy reservada y alejada de los medios de comunicación.
Pero ahora la revista TMZ difundió un video de la pareja real repartiendo comida a personas necesitadas durante la cuarentena por el coronavirus.
El príncipe Harry se niega a seguir utilizando su apellido de la realeza
Descartó de su nueva vida el Mountbatten Windsor.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry repartiendo comida a necesitados
View this post on Instagram
OMG 😭😭!! A video showing us Meghan and a Harry helping Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity deliver meals. Project Angel Food cooks and delivers over 600,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women and children affected by life-threatening illnesses throughout Los Angeles County who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Every week they deliver 12,000 meals to 1,400 people in need all over Los Angeles County. Local resident Dan Tyrell said he opened the door to his Sierra Bonita building in West Hollywood yesterday morning to see two very familiar faces. He was expecting to receive a simple meal from Project Angel Food, however, it turned into a royal experience for Dan as Meghan and Harry appeared on his doorstep as volunteers. He said: “They were both nice and very down-to-earth people. They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans.” Project Angel Food has strived to carry on delivering food through the pandemic but has been affected very much these times. The executive director of the project, Richard Ayoub said he was delighted at Meghan and Harry’s willingness to volunteer, which was not going to be made public. He said: He said: “They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload. So they made deliveries in West Hollywood today. It’s really, really amazing. We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people.” #Britishroyalfamily #PrinceHarry #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #ArchieHarrison #TheSussexTeam
Los duques de Sussex estaban vestidos de forma cómoda y formal, usaban mascarillas para protegerse del coronavirus y una gorra, probablemente intentando pasar desapercibidos.
La comida era para colaborar con la organización de caridad Project Angel Food, que ayuda a personas con enfermedades crónicas que estén necesitadas.
View this post on Instagram
To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! 🇳🇿 • As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. • The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand. I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa. Image © PA / High Commissioner
El director de la organización, Richard Ayoub, contó a CNN que la pareja ha colaborado en dos oportunidades y la más reciente fue el Domingo de Pascua.
Y como estaban vestidos de formal 'normal' y simple, como para ser de la realeza, muchos no lo reconocieron hasta después de que dejaron el lugar.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry han compartido en su perfil de Instagram @sussexroyal momentos de sus labores de caridad por el mundo, siendo muy importante para ellos la educación de los niños y el cuidado de la salud mental de las personas en el mundo.
View this post on Instagram
Today, on International Day of Education, we highlight the importance of access to education for all. The Duchess of Sussex has focused on this both prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family and now as patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official). • Working closely with CAMA, both The Duke and Duchess recognise the benefit both personally and to society at large when a young girl has access to education. On their recent tour to Southern Africa, The Duke supported the initiatives of @Camfed on the ground in Malawi 🇲🇼. • Over the years, The Duchess has worked in developing communities, such as in Rwanda 🇷🇼 and India 🇮🇳 , to find the hindrances to girls’ ability to go to school and furthermore to stay in school. These can include lack of access to clean water, stigma surrounding MHM, cultural taboo, and many more reasons…. • As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all. Image © World Vision / PA / @mynamahila / SussexRoyal
La duquesa también se ha dedicado especialmente en destacar el poder de las mujeres y su importante rol en la sociedad, sea cual sea el área en el que trabajen.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image © SussexRoyal
El adorable pasatiempo que realizan juntos el príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle y su hijo Archie
La pareja está viviendo el mejor momento de su vida