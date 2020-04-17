Captan en video a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry repartiendo comida a necesitados en cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

OMG 😭😭!! A video showing us Meghan and a Harry helping Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity deliver meals.⁣ ⁣ Project Angel Food cooks and delivers over 600,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women and children affected by life-threatening illnesses throughout Los Angeles County who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Every week they deliver 12,000 meals to 1,400 people in need all over Los Angeles County.⁣ ⁣ Local resident Dan Tyrell said he opened the door to his Sierra Bonita building in West Hollywood yesterday morning to see two very familiar faces. He was expecting to receive a simple meal from Project Angel Food, however, it turned into a royal experience for Dan as Meghan and Harry appeared on his doorstep as volunteers. ⁣ ⁣ He said: “They were both nice and very down-to-earth people. They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans.”⁣ ⁣ Project Angel Food has strived to carry on delivering food through the pandemic but has been affected very much these times. ⁣ ⁣ The executive director of the project, Richard Ayoub said he was delighted at Meghan and Harry’s willingness to volunteer, which was not going to be made public. ⁣ ⁣ He said: He said: “They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload. So they made deliveries in West Hollywood today. It’s really, really amazing. We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people.”⁣ ⁣ #Britishroyalfamily #PrinceHarry #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #ArchieHarrison #TheSussexTeam⁣