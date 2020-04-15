La promesa que el príncipe William le hizo a Kate antes de casarse para evitar que sufriera en la realeza
El hijo mayor de la princesa Diana es todo un caballero y siempre ha velado por el bienestar de su esposa.
Los duques de Cambridge, el príncipe William y Kate Middleton son una de las parejas preferidas y ejemplares de la realeza.
A 8 años de su matrimonio, se ha revelado una tierna promesa que el hijo mayor de la princesa Diana le hizo a Kate antes de casarse y que ha cumplido al pie de la letra.
View this post on Instagram
💞Royal Wedding Photos with better quality💞 🎉Kate and William's wedding in 2011🎉 . . . . . #royalfamily #windsor #cambridge #princegeorge #littleprince #cambridge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #beautiful #photo #islaphillips #maudwindsor #isabellawindsor #savannahphillips #miatindall #islaphillips #katemiddleton #duchesskate #princewilliam #zaratindall #peterphillips #miketindall #autumnphillips #children #charlotteofcambridge #georgeofcambridge #louisofcambridge #archieharrison #archiewindsor #meghanmarkle #PRINCEHARRY
La promesa que el príncipe William le hizo a Kate antes de casarse
Durante el documental de Amazon Prime “Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor” se reveló que el príncipe William le prometió a su futura esposa nunca alejarla de su familia, así lo reseña el portal Infobae.
View this post on Instagram
New #whatkatewears_rate On the 6th of April, Catherine wore this special blue dress on a special reception linked to their upcoming tour to Bhutan 💙 Dress by the Indian designer Saloni Earrings of @cassandragoad Shoes by @rupertsanderson (could not find a proper picture of them, but they were also blue) I like this look. To be honest, this is the first time I saw it, and I kinda loved it at first sight. I like how the dress is translucent, that isn't a Kate thing to do haha, and the shape of the dress is very nice, really princesses material. I can imagine why a lot of people don't like this look, but I adore it. It fitted for the occasion the whole look was letting us know which kind of dresses we could expect for the India tour. So, a 9.5 for this look, since her earrings were amazing and she looked gorgeous. I would have loved to see an other updo or something in her hair, but this looked marvelous as wel 💙 what are your thoughts about this look? #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge
Esta promesa la ha cumplido el príncipe al pie de la letra, pues Kate Middleton comparte mucho con sus hermanos, Pippa y James y sus padres Carole y Michael.
View this post on Instagram
Catherine and Pippa Middleton and His Royal Highness, Prince William of Wales speak together following the Field Game in an old boys match at Eton College in Eton, Berkshire. || 18th March 2006 ———————————————- #PippaandJames #pippaandjamesmatthews #PippaMiddleton #PippaMatthews #PhilippaMiddleton #Philippamatthews #kateandpippa #pippaandkate #TheMiddletons #Middleton #Middletons #Socialite #Wimbledon #RoyalNews #instaroyal #London #JamesMatthews #news#BritishRoyals #BritishRoyal #BritishRoyalty #britishroyalfamily #Royal #Royalty #Royals #RoyalFamily #RoyalNews #instaroyal #TheMonarchy #Monarchy #kensingtonpalace
Además, la familia de la duquesa siempre está invitada a todos, o la mayoría de los eventos de la realeza, y Kate y William también asisten a los eventos de su familia.
Esta promesa la hizo el hijo mayor del príncipe Carlos para que Kate se sintiera cómoda en todo momento en la familia real, y no apartada e infeliz como su madre, la fallecida princesa Diana.
Afortunadamente, la duquesa tuvo todo el apoyo de la familia real desde que comenzó a formar parte de ella y siempre la han tratado como un miembro más y no como alguien externo.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to my new account! Here I will share photos of all royals in the world. Let's start with this photo of The Duchess of Cambridge, The Prince of Wales and Prince Louis in 2018. @ChrisJacksonGetty took this photo, on the occasion of The Prince of Wales' 70th birthday.💚 ° 📸: @ChrisJacksonGetty #TheDuchessofCambridge#KateMiddleton #ThePrinceofWales#PrinceCharles #PrinceLouisArthurCharles#PrinceLouis #BritishRoyalFamily#BritishRoyals