La promesa que el príncipe William le hizo a Kate antes de casarse para evitar que sufriera en la realeza

El hijo mayor de la princesa Diana es todo un caballero y siempre ha velado por el bienestar de su esposa.

Por Roxana Peña

Los duques de Cambridge, el príncipe William y Kate Middleton son una de las parejas preferidas y ejemplares de la realeza.

A 8 años de su matrimonio, se ha revelado una tierna promesa que el hijo mayor de la princesa Diana le hizo a Kate antes de casarse y que ha cumplido al pie de la letra.

Durante el documental de Amazon Prime “Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor” se reveló que el príncipe William le prometió a su futura esposa nunca alejarla de su familia, así lo reseña el portal Infobae.

Esta promesa la ha cumplido el príncipe al pie de la letra, pues Kate Middleton comparte mucho con sus hermanos, Pippa y James y sus padres Carole y Michael.

Además, la familia de la duquesa siempre está invitada a todos, o la mayoría de los eventos de la realeza, y Kate y William también asisten a los eventos de su familia.

Esta promesa la hizo el hijo mayor del príncipe Carlos para que Kate se sintiera cómoda en todo momento en la familia real, y no apartada e infeliz como su madre, la fallecida princesa Diana.

Afortunadamente, la duquesa tuvo todo el apoyo de la familia real desde que comenzó a formar parte de ella y siempre la han tratado como un miembro más y no como alguien externo.

 

