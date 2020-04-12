La princesa Charlotte es idéntica a Lady Di cuando joven y esta imagen lo prueba
La pequeña de 4 años tiene rasgos físicos parecidos a los de su abuela.
La hija de los duques de Cambridge, la princesa Charlotte es el clon de su abuela, Lady Di cuando joven, y así lo ha demostrado una imagen en redes sociales.
La pequeña de 4 años guarda mucho parecido con la madre de su padre, el príncipe William, y es que tienen rasgos físicos parecidos.
En la imagen comparativa en redes se ve de un lado a la princesa Charlotte en su aparición en diciembre junto a sus padres, y del otro lado Lady Di cuando estaba joven, y son idénticas.
La hija de Kate y William heredó las cejas, ojos, labios y hasta el color de cabello de su abuela, la recordada "princesa del pueblo".
"Wow es la copia de Diana", "que hermosas las dos, el parecido es increíble", "no puedo creer lo mucho que se parecen", "tiene los mismos ojos de su abuela", "el príncipe William debe recordar más a su madre al ver a su hija que bella", y "su mirada es la misma", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
A diferencia de Charlotte, el príncipe Louis, el hijo menor de los duques se parece más a su mamá, Kate Middleton.
Sin duda los duques son bendecidos con sus tres hermosos hijos que llenan su vida de felicidad con sus ocurrencias.