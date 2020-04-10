Adele vende su lujosa casa matrimonial en Inglaterra tras su divorcio
La cantante oficialmente está divorciada del padre de su hijo, Simon Konecki.
Tras su divorcio con Simon Konecki, la cantante Adele vendió su casa matrimonial en Sussex, Inglaterra, la cual adquirió en 2017 por 4 millones 980 mil dólares, informó el diario The Sun.
Adele está oficialmente divorciada de Simon Konecki tras llegar a algunos acuerdos
La cantante vive un momento difícil en su vida personal
La mansión cuenta con ocho habitaciones inspiradas en el siglo XVIII, cancha de tenis, y "se encontraba en 48 acres de su tierra", dice el medio.
La cantante había adquirido ese hogar para criar a su hijo Angelo con su esposo, en una vida privada y alejada de los paparazzis y el escándalo.
Sin embargo, tras separarse de Simon decidió ponerla en venta, pues ahora pasa mucho tiempo en Los Ángeles, donde tiene una vivienda cerca de su ex, para poder seguir con la crianza de su hijo de la manera más amistosa.
Pero, Adele perdió más de un millón de dólares, pues según los registros que reveló el medio la casa fue vendida el año pasado por 3 millones 736 mil dólares, con una diferencia más de un millón de dólares
Así fue el divorcio de Adele
Adele oficialmente está divorciada de Simon Konecki tras ocho años de relación, así lo informó el diario The Sun.
El acuerdo al que llegaron se mantiene en privado, pero el medio reveló algunos detalles, entre ellos, que Adele y Simon, acordaron compartir la custodia de su hijo de 7 años, Angelo.
“Los divorcios de Hollywood pueden prolongarse durante años y volverse extremadamente feos. Adele y Simon claramente no quieren eso. Ambos están comprometidos a mantener los detalles lo más privados posible por el bien de su hijo. Están tratando de resolver sus problemas”, dijo una fuente al medio.
Adele files for divorce from husband Simon Konecki Singer Adele has filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki, according to legal documents filed in the US. A representative said the pair were "committed to raising their son together lovingly". Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012. She married Konecki – an investment banker turned charity boss – in 2016 after five years of dating. The best-selling north London-born artist is known for her chart-topping albums 19, 21 and 25. The statement added that the couple, who announced their separation in April, were asking for privacy and there would be no further comment. The divorce papers were lodged at a court in Los Angeles. They married in a secret ceremony in 2016, with Adele publicly addressing the wedding for the first time during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, where she thanked her husband. The singer's debut album, which was released in 2008 and featured hits including Chasing Pavements and Hometown Glory, reached number one in the UK. She went on to win a string of awards and her follow-up, 21, topped the charts in 30 countries including the US and the UK. Her third album, 25, sold a record-breaking 800,000 copies in its first week and became the best-selling album of 2015. Recent reports suggest Adele is recording new music, and the 31-year-old was pictured entering a recording studio in New York City in March. Konecki, 45, left his job at Lehman Brothers in 2005, and founded the ethical water company Life Water. The firm and its charity partner Drop 4 Drop "fund clear water projects across the globe". "I was originally an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and I was doing well and earning a lot of money, but I got sick of that greedy and corrupted world," he told Management Today in 2012. #VTBlogniaja #Nigeria #SimonKonecki #Adele Always check our story for more news. For Advertising/Promotion, and Share your story. Email: [email protected]