Kate Middleton y el príncipe William rompen el protocolo real y dejan ver la intimidad de su hogar
Los duques sorprendieron a los alumnos y maestros de una escuela en Reino Unido a través de una videollamada.
Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William rompieron el protocolo para darle una sorpresa a estudiantes y maestros de Reino Unido.
La princesa Charlotte copió este look de su madre Kate Middleton y lució hermosa
La pequeña tiene un gran estilo como su mamá.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la pareja real publicó el video del momento en el que a través de una videollamada sorprendieron a los alumnos y maestros de la Academia Primaria Casterton para agradecerles por su trabajo en estos momentos de crisis en el mundo.
View this post on Instagram
Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter 🐣
“Los docentes de todo el Reino Unido dedican su tiempo a mantener abiertas las escuelas para los hijos de trabajadores clave y niños vulnerables. El duque y la duquesa de Cambridge llamaron a los maestros y al personal de la escuela en la Academia Primaria Casterton para agradecerles por su arduo trabajo y dedicación, y para desearles a los niños una Pascua muy feliz”, escribieron en la publicación.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been learning about organisations working in Ireland to support and empower young people, and about the country’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation. 1-2. At @Jigsaw_YMH, The Duke and Duchess met young people helped by the free mental support service, before joining a conversation with parents, carers and teachers on the impact of Jigsaw’s services within their communities. 3-4. With young people supported by the charity Extern a range of activities that equip those at Savannah House with key life skills, including meal planning and cooking, and joining them for a game of table tennis – see our story for more! 5-6. On @Teagasc Research Farm in County Meath they heard more about the farm’s pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across the country, before speaking to farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices – and joined local schoolchildren visiting the farm for an educational session on the environment, nutrition and food production. 7. Finally, at the spectacular Howth Cliff, The Duke and Duchess joined representatives from the Marine Institute to talk about their innovating work across Ireland – before taking in sweeping views of the Irish coastline. 8-9. Thank you to everyone that came out to greet The Duke and Duchess today! #RoyalVisitIreland
En el video, los duques también mostraron un poco más de su intimidad, dejando ver parte de su habitación, en la que se puede observar la puerta y un cuadro, algo que nunca habían mostrado.
Además ver su lado más humano, amigable y amoroso con los pequeños a los que sorprendieron.
La rutina de ejercicios de Kate Middleton para mantenerte en forma durante la cuarentena
La duquesa tiene una rutina para mantener su espectacular figura tonificada
Kate lució casual y hermosa, con un suéter amarillo manga larga, y en el cabello llevaba media cola, y por su parte el príncipe William vistió una camisa azul.