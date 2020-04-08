Meghan Markle le pidió ayuda a Angelina Jolie para retomar su carrera en Hollywood
Meghan quiere convertirse en una de las actrices más cotizadas
Meghan Markle, luego de renunciar a la realeza junto a su esposo, el príncipe Harry, ahora quiere que Angelina Jolie actúe como su mentora para lograr sus sueños de volver a Hollywood por a puerta grande.
Un informe en el portal Daily Star dijo que después de servir como la voz principal del documental de Disney+ "Elephant", Meghan está interesada en una adquisición a gran escala de Hollywood.
Citando una publicación australiana, Daily Star informó que la duquesa de Sussex, de 38 años, ha admirado a Angelina Jolie durante años. "Es un secreto a voces que Meghan Markle aspiró a ser como Angelina durante muchos años, al igual que ella está enamorada de la princesa Diana", dijo el informe citando a una fuente no identificada.
"Meghan tiene mucho respeto por Angelina y todo lo que ha logrado a nivel personal y profesional", dijo la fuente. El informe luego afirma que Angelina Jolie también está interesada en construir su amistad con Meghan.
