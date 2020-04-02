Quién pagará la nueva vida de Meghan y Harry con su hijo en Los Ángeles
La pareja se desligó oficialmente de la realeza para tener una nueva vida.
Hace unos días se conoció que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry dejaron Canadá para mudarse a Los Ángeles con su hijo Archie y emprender su nueva vida lejos de la realeza.
El mini vestido blanco que Meghan Markle podrá volver a usar ahora que no pertenece a la realeza
La esposa del príncipe Harry podrá volver a sus tendencias
People reveló que la pareja vive en una exclusiva y lujosa zona en una urbanización de Bel-Air, donde tienen de vecinos a famosas celebridades como Will Smith, Kate Moss y Stella McCartney.
Ante esto, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, les dejó muy claro que no pagará su seguridad.
"Soy un gran admirador de la Reina y del Reino Unido. Se informó de que Enrique y Meghan, que abandonaron el Reino (Unido), residirían permanentemente en Canadá. Ahora que han dejado Canadá para venir a EE.UU., sin embargo, EE.UU. no pagará su protección de seguridad. ¡Deben pagar!", expresó el mandatario desde su cuenta de Twitter, generando polémica.
Ante esto, surge la duda ¿quién pagará la seguridad de Meghan y Harry?
Será el príncipe Carlos quien pague su nueva vida, además de claramente lo que Meghan y Harry tienen ahorrado.
Presidente Trump advierte que no pagará la seguridad de Meghan y Harry en Estados Unidos
La pareja vive en una exclusiva residencia en Los Ángeles con su hijo Archie
Son los ingresos asignados por el príncipe de Gales que se generan a través del ducado de Cornualles, según explica el medio Vanitatis, y son 4 millones de libras al año para su hijo menor.
Además, el príncipe Harry posee una cuenta corriente con más de 30 millones de libras, más 14 millones que la reina Isabel le dejó en un fondo fiduciario, y los 13 millones de la herencia de su madre, la princesa Diana.
Meghan contaba con una fortuna de más de 3,5 millones de dólares antes de formar parte de la realeza, y ahora posee una colección de joyas que tiene un valor estimado de 600 mil libras.