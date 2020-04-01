Ricky Martin derrochó sensualidad sin camisa y con pantalón holgado
El cantante desató suspiros en redes con esta sesión de fotos.
Ricky Martin sorprendió a sus fans al subir una sesión de fotos en las que aparece sin camisa, derrochando sensualidad.
Ricky Martin presume su nuevo corte de cabello en compañía de su hijo Matteo
El cantante cautivó a sus fans con esta imagen
El cantante es la portada de la revista italiana L’Officiel Hommes Italia y lleva diferentes looks, con los que dejaba ver su tonificado cuerpo y marcados cuadritos a sus 48 años.
View this post on Instagram
And…… @lofficielhommesitalia is out! @nicolaswagnerphoto THANK YOU! #Repost @lofficielhommesitalia ・・・ TODAY’S MASTER – Ricky Martin for L’Officiel Hommes Italia n°24, The Creative Issue. Photographed by Nicolas Wagner and Fashion by Douglas VanLaningham. Getting ready to discover The Creative Issue. Tap in bio to discover more. Team Credits: Icon @ricky_martin in @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello Editor in chief @giampietrobaudo Photographed by @nicolaswagnerphoto Fashion by @dvlstylist Interview by @labestiala Hair @thecooljoey @theonly.agency Make-up #HanicArias @hanicmakeup @theonly.agency Photographer Assistant #RubyJun Stylist Assistant #JeremyFriend and @monicamurilloo Special thanks to @ktencer1 Stay tuned for more. #RickyMartin #TodaysMaster #LOfficielhommesitalia #TheCreativeIssue #YSL #SaintLaurent #AnthonyVaccarello #FashionMagazine #LOfficielhommes
En la portada aparece el puertorriqueño en una imagen en blanco y negro sin casmisa, con una bufanda, sombrero, y unos pantalones muy originales corte alto y anchos con un maxi cinturón.
View this post on Instagram
・・・ And…… L'Officiel Hommes Italia is out! @nicolaswagnerphoto THANK YOU! #Repost @lofficielhommesitalia ・・・ TODAY’S MASTER – Ricky Martin for L’Officiel Hommes Italia n°24, The Creative Issue. Photographed by Nicolas Wagner and Fashion by Douglas VanLaningham. Getting ready to discover The Creative Issue. Tap in bio to discover more. Team Credits: Icon @ricky_martin in @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello Editor in chief @giampietrobaudo Photographed by @nicolaswagnerphoto Fashion by @dvlstylist Interview by @labestiala Hair @thecooljoey @theonly.agency Make-up #HanicArias @hanicmakeup @theonly.agency Photographer Assistant #RubyJun Stylist Assistant #JeremyFriend and @monicamurilloo Special thanks to @ktencer1 Stay tuned for more. #RickyMartin #TodaysMaster #LOfficielhommesitalia #TheCreativeIssue #YSL #SaintLaurent #AnthonyVaccarello #FashionMagazine #LOfficielhommes
En las otras fotos se puede ver al cantante a todo color con un pantalón blanco con celeste y presumiendo sus músculos, deleitando a sus seguidoras.
View this post on Instagram
Reposted from @dvlstylist TODAY’S MASTER – Ricky Martin for L’Officiel Hommes Italia n°24, The Creative Issue. @lofficielhommesitalia Photographed by Nicolas Wagner and Fashion by Douglas VanLaningham. Getting ready to discover The Creative Issue. Tap in bio to discover more. Team Credits: Icon @ricky_martin wearing @dior @mrkimjones Editor in chief @giampietrobaudo Photographed by @nicolaswagnerphoto Fashion by @dvlstylist @opusbeauty Fashion assistants @friend_jeremy @monica__murillo Interview by @labestiala Hair @thecooljoey @theonly.agency Make-up #HanicArias @theonly.agency Photographer Assistant #RubyJun Special thanks to @ktencer1 Stay tuned for more. #RickyMartin #TodaysMaster #LOfficielhommesitalia #TheCreativeIssue #Dior #FashionMagazine #LOfficielhommes.#NuevoTour #RickyMartin #LasFucsias #NewMusic #RMTiburones #RickyTour #NuevaMusica #NuevoCd #NuevoTema #FansClub #Fans #FanDom #Argentina #MovimientoTour #Cántalo #Tiburones
Muchas de sus seguidoras reaccionaron a las infartantes fotos del cantante y lo llenaron de halagos.
View this post on Instagram
・・・ And…… L'Officiel Hommes Italia is out! @nicolaswagnerphoto THANK YOU! #Repost @lofficielhommesitalia ・・・ TODAY’S MASTER – Ricky Martin for L’Officiel Hommes Italia n°24, The Creative Issue. Photographed by Nicolas Wagner and Fashion by Douglas VanLaningham. Getting ready to discover The Creative Issue. Tap in bio to discover more. Team Credits: Icon @ricky_martin in @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello Editor in chief @giampietrobaudo Photographed by @nicolaswagnerphoto Fashion by @dvlstylist Interview by @labestiala Hair @thecooljoey @theonly.agency Make-up #HanicArias @hanicmakeup @theonly.agency Photographer Assistant #RubyJun Stylist Assistant #JeremyFriend and @monicamurilloo Special thanks to @ktencer1 Stay tuned for more. #RickyMartin #TodaysMaster #LOfficielhommesitalia #TheCreativeIssue #YSL #SaintLaurent #AnthonyVaccarello #FashionMagazine #LOfficielhommes
"Divino", "lo más bello de esta cuarentena", "que papacitooo", "OMG muero que bello", "Esto es lo unico que me sostiene en la cuarentena", "ahora sí morí con estas fotos", "cuando pensaba que no podía enamorarme más de ti", y "eres lo más bello de esta vida", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
Sebastián Yatra se rinde ante la sensualidad de Ricky Martin
La sensualidad de Ricky Martin intimidó a Yatra
El cantante sorprendió también hace unos días al mostrar su nuevo corte de cabello posando al lado de su hijo Matteo.