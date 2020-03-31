¿Quién es la madre del hijo de Drake?
El rapero dio a conocer a su hijo Adonis Graham y también reconoció a la francesa con quien lo tuvo, una actriz porno retirada.
Sophie Brussaux se hizo noticia hoy y se volvió tendencia en internet cuando el rapero Drake reveló las fotos de su promogénito y reconoció que ella es la madre.
El cantante, nacido en Canadá y nacionalizado estadounidense, publicó una foto donde posa con el rubio bebé en las piernas, y confiesa que es papá del pequeño Adonis Graham, de dos años.
En octubre de 2017 la francesa Sophie Brussaux dio a luz a Adonis, pero Drake no reconoció la existencia de su hijo hasta el lanzamiento de su álbum Scorpion a fines de junio de 2018.
En el nuevo álbum está el tema Emotionless, donde el artista dice:
“No estaba escondiendo a mi hijo del mundo, estaba escondiendo al mundo de mi hijo”.
Hay que recordar que el cantante ha sido pareja de Jennifer López, Rihanna, y de Selena Gomez.
¿Quién es entonces la madre de su hijo?
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » …mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
El diario Daily Mail detalla que el artista reconoció que el niño nació de una relación informal con Sophie Brussaux, una estrella porno francesa, retirada, a quien le peleó la custodia del niño, sin lograr quitárselo.
Sophie tiene 30 años, solía llamarse Rosee Divine durante su tiempo en películas para adultos, y después de abandonar el mundo de la pornografía se dedica al arte, como pintora.
Según el diario The Sun, la artista es también es conocida por su nombre de artista, Sophie B, su trabajo ha sido exhibido en ciudades como Nueva York, Milán y Londres.
Encuentro ocasional
En el diario The Sun se detalla cómo es que Sophie y Drake se conocieron y relacionaron en enero de 2017 y ella quedó embarazada casi inmediatamente.
En enero de 2017, Sophie fue vista cenando y charlando felizmente con la estrella canadiense , durante un viaje a Amsterdam. Estaban con un grupo de amigos en el restaurante y luego se fueron a una fiesta japonesa.
En mayo de 2017, Sophie B le dijo al diario TMZ que estaba recibiendo mensajes de texto de Drake pidiéndole que abortara, después de decirle que estaba embarazada.
En ese momento, el representante de Drake dijo: "Si es, de hecho, el hijo de Drake, lo que él no cree, él haría lo correcto por el niño".
Ella dio a luz a su hijo el 24 de octubre de 2017, nueve meses después de ser vista con Drake, y para mayor casualidad, nació el mismo día del cumpleaños del rapero de 33 años.
Sin embargo, no fue hasta junio de 2018 que Aubrey Drake Graham (nombre de pila del cantante), finalmente admitió que era el padre de Adonis.