Kate y William abandonarán sus deberes oficiales para estar con sus hijos durante la cuarentena
Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William son dos de los pocos miembros de la realeza que han continuado haciendo apariciones reales durante la crisis del coronavirus Covid-19. El 20 de marzo, visitaron en secreto el Centro de Ambulancias de Londres (Kate con un precioso traje rosa) para hablar con los miembros del personal que brindan atención y asesoramiento durante el cierre de todo el Reino Unido.
View this post on Instagram
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 • 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day. • Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Pero, según Express, esta es probablemente la última vez que los veremos por un largo tiempo, pero hay una razón bastante simple para ello: están educando en casa a George y Charlotte.
View this post on Instagram
🏃♀️ Sprint training with young Para-athlete sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined a special @TeamSportsAid event dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child’s sporting success. SportsAid, which The Duchess has been Patron of since 2013, helps young British sportsmen and women aspiring to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champions. The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority aged 12 to 18, by helping financially towards training and competition costs. Today The Duchess joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities, before meeting parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present, to hear about their experiences, the challenges that they face, and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity. Photos © PA / Kensington Palace
Como muchos padres, Kate y William están lidiando con escuelas que suspenden sus clases a favor de que los niños se aíslen para detener la propagación de la enfermedad. En el caso de George y Charlotte, "un número muy pequeño de alumnos" en Battersea de Thomas habían estado expuestos al virus y estaban esperando los resultados de las pruebas.
Aparte de la noticia de que el Príncipe Carlos dio positivo por Covid-19, no parece haberse extendido a los duques de Cambridge en este momento.
El increíble sobrenombre que le tiene el príncipe William a Kate Middleton
La pareja tiene una muy buena conexión
Kate y William obviamente tienen ayuda con sus hijos. Las niñeras reales han sido un constante durante mucho, mucho tiempo. Pero ellos quieren estar allí presentes en su educación y es algo realmente admirable.