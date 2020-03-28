Kate y William abandonarán sus deberes oficiales para estar con sus hijos durante la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 • 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day. • Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge