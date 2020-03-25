Meghan Markle recibe una gran oferta de trabajo para una exitosa serie
El productor de una famosa serie quiere a Meghan trabajando con ellos.
Meghan Markle está cada vez más cerca de volver a su carrera como actriz, y es que ha recibido una nueva oferta de trabajo, esta vez para aparecer en la exitosa serie Los Simpsons.
Al Jean, director y productor reveló a Radio Times que quisiera tener a Meghan trabajando en la serie.
“He oído que quiere hacer trabajo de doblaje. Así que, si están leyendo esto, ¡Llamadnos!”, dijo Jean, confesando que aun no se ha acercado a Meghan para hacerle la propuesta formalmente.
En la premiere del Rey León, el pasado julio de 2019, el príncipe Harry se acercó al CEO de Disney, Bog Iger, y le informó que Meghan hacía voces en off, abriéndose paso al mundo del entretenimiento.
“¿Sabes que hace voces en off?”, le dijo Harry a Bob, a lo que él respondió “¿En serio? No lo sabía. Claro, nos encantaría probar”.
View this post on Instagram
@meghanmarkle_official — Meghan and Harry both took to the stage to honour injured veterans and servicemen and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones through sporting and adventure challenges. "It's the third year that I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here – as you all know, and can feel, it is just the most inspiring space," Meghan said. "I'll say when we were watching the videos all the way from Canada, we had the same moment as you, 'How are you going to choose?!' So, we did our best." The duchess then announced Lee Spencer as the winner of one of the awards. Spencer was nominated after completing a record-breaking solo-row of the Atlantic Ocean. Spencer served in the Royal Marines for 24 years but lost his right leg after being hit by flying debris whilst helping at the scene of an accident. His wife, Claire, accepted the award on his behalf.
Sin duda, Meghan tiene muchas ofertas de trabajo, y ahora que ha culminado sus deberes en la realeza seguro tomará una de ellas.
Incluso se supo que quiere que el príncipe Harry también esté inmiscuido en el mundo del espectáculo como ella, y por eso quiere pasar unos días en Los Ángeles.