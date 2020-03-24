Kim Kardashian ataca a Taylor Swift tras filtrarse video sobre llamada con Kanye West

View this post on Instagram

🎶 I enjoy nights in Brixton 🎶 …but especially when they’re like last night – @nmemagazine you really know how to have a good time. Met @clairo @radvxz and @fkatwigs who are amazing. Got to tell @robynkonichiwa she’s the melody queen of my musical heart. I got sprayed by champagne when people won & got to take another middle finger trophy home to the felines. Thanks for having me!! 🇬🇧🍾🥂 📷: @gettyentertainment @hogieaaa__