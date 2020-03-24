Kim Kardashian ataca a Taylor Swift tras filtrarse video sobre llamada con Kanye West
Se trata de la llamada que Kanye West le hizo a Taylor Swift en 2016 para su tema Famous donde habla sobre ella.
La enemistad entre Kim Kardashian y Kanye West contra Taylor Swift parece no tener fin, y es que hace unos días se filtró el video que demostró que la cantante decía la verdad.
Se trata de la llamada que Kanye West le hizo a Taylor Swift en 2016 sobre su tema Famous donde hablaría de ella y donde la cantante lo aprobó. Sin embargo, ella no escuchó la parte en la que él la llamaba “perra”, algo que Kim y Kanye habían asegurado que sí había sucedido.
Ante esto, la cantante publicó un mensaje en sus historias de Instagram refiriéndose a lo sucedido. "En vez de responder a todos aquellos que me están preguntando cómo me siento por el vídeo que se ha filtrado, demostrando que siempre dije la verdad sobre *esa llamada* (ya sabes, esa que se grabó de forma ilegal y que alguien editó y manipuló con tal de incriminarme y hacerme pasar a mí, a mi familia y a los fans por un infierno durante 4 años), desliza hacia arriba para saber lo que de verdad importa".
Swift dirigió a sus seguidores a Feeding America, una organización benéfica de bancos de comida para ayudar a las personas que lo necesitan en este momento de crisis por el coronavirus.
El ataque de Kim Kardashian a Taylor Swift en redes
Sin embargo, Kim Kardashian no reaccionó de la mejor manera, y a través de sus historias de Instagram y su Twitter atacó a la cantante.
“Taylor Swift ha optado por reactivar un antiguo intercambio, que en este momento se siente muy egoísta dado el sufrimiento que enfrentan millones de víctimas reales en la actualidad. No sentí la necesidad de comentarlo hace unos días, y en realidad estoy realmente avergonzada y mortificada de hacerlo en este momento, pero debido a que ella continúa hablando sobre eso, siento que no tengo más remedio que responde porque ella realmente está mintiendo”, afirmó la celebridad.
.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020
“Para ser claros, el único problema que tuve con respecto a la situación fue que Taylor mintió a través de su publicista que declaró que ‘Kanye nunca llamó para pedir permiso…’. Ellos hablaron claramente, así que les dejé ver eso. Nadie negó que la palabra ‘perra’ fuera usada sin su permiso”, aclaró la socialité.
I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020
Y destacó que “en el momento en que hablaron, la canción aún no se había escrito completamente, pero como todos pueden ver en el video, ella manipuló la verdad de su verdadera conversación en su declaración cuando su equipo dijo que ella ‘lo rechazó y le advirtió sobre el lanzamiento de una canción con un mensaje misógino tan fuerte’. La mentira nunca fue sobre la palabra perra, siempre fue si había una llamada o no y el tono de la conversación”.
To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020
También aclaró que no manipuló ni editó las imágenes de Snapchat, solo compartió algunos clips.
“Nunca edité las imágenes (otra mentira): solo publiqué algunos clips en Snapchat para dejar mi punto de vista y el video completo que se filtró recientemente no cambia la narrativa. La llamada entre los dos habría permanecido en privado o se habría ido a la basura si ella no hubiera mentido y forzado a mí para defenderlo. Esta será la última vez que hable sobre esto porque, sinceramente, a nadie le importa. Lamento aburrirlos a todos con esto. Sé que todos ustedes están lidiando con asuntos más serios e importantes”.
I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020