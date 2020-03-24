Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez comparten en un juego de béisbol con sus hijas durante la cuarentena
Ver a Alex Rodríguez pegar un homerun es normal ya que fue una estrella de las Grandes Ligas del béisbol, pero ver a Jennifer Lopez ganarle durante un partido de pelota es algo de verdad increíble.
La ex estrella del deporte compartió imágenes en línea que muestran las increíbles habilidades de bateo de su futura esposa. "Nos divertimos jugando un poco de béisbol en el patio con las cuatro poderosas jóvenes de mi vida". dijo en la publicación junto al video.
Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱
El video muestra a Jennifer López, a su hija Emme, y a las hijas de Alex, Ella y Natasha, disfrutando de un poco de aire fresco en el jardín. La diva del Bronx usa un equipo de entrenamiento gris que muestra sus famosas curvas, mientras que Emme elige una simple camiseta blanca recortada, pantalones negros y una linda gorra de béisbol.
"Hoy fue muy divertido verlas batear algunas pelotas. Lo único deprimente fue la parte en que Jen logró batear durisimo esa pelota y ganarme ¿Hay algo que no pueda hacer? Hasta es mejor que yo jugando" escribió Alex.
La estrella de los Hustlers es una ganadora generosa y respondió al comentario de su prometido con un dulce "Tiempo de calidad", seguido de un emoji de corazón.