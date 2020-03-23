El increíble sobrenombre que le tiene el príncipe William a Kate Middleton
La pareja tiene una muy buena conexión
Kate Middleton es objeto de burlas periódicas por parte del Príncipe William por su ética de trabajo, esto ha llevado a que le tenga un extraño sobrenombre que puede ser una muestra de su cercanía y amor.
William llama a Kate la "Duquesa Dolittle", "duquesa hace-poco" en español.
El apodo de Kate podría ser una referencia descarada a las críticas que recibió antes de casarse con la Familia Real. Como ella y William salieron durante la mayor parte de una década antes de anunciar su compromiso, muchos esperaban que ella tomara un trabajo de tiempo completo antes de convertirse en una realeza trabajadora.
Sin embargo, debido a su nivel de fama, luchó para establecer su propia carrera. Kate trabajó en la empresa de diseño Jigsaw y ayudó con el negocio de sus padres, pero muchos se burlaron de su ética de trabajo.
Según los informes, incluso la Reina no estaba impresionada con la actitud de Kate hacia el trabajo. Una vez afirmó que su nueva nieta "no hizo mucho" cuando se unió a la Familia Real, sin embargo, ahora se la considera un miembro clave de la institución.
Todo esto pone en evidencia la gran conexión que existe en la pareja.