Suri Cruise, hija de Tom Cruise y Katie Holmes, sale a pasear sus perros y luce muy cambiada
Es toda una adolescente
Suri Cruise, de 13 años, junto a su madre Katie Holmes, se tomaron un descanso para aislarse y pasear a sus perros en la ciudad de Nueva York. El dúo madre-hija fue capturado en Central Park el 19 de marzo con sus dos pequeños cachorros mientras tomaban aire fresco en medio del brote internacional de coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
Suri Cruise, 13, Looks So Grown Up While Walking Her Dogs With Mom Katie Holmes in NYC #CelebrityNews #KatieHolmes #News #SuriCruise Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are the cutest mother daughter duo while walking their dogs in Central Park amid the global coronavirus panic. Katie Holmes, 41, and her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise, 13, took a break from self isolating to walk their dogs in New York City. The mother-daughter duo were snapped in Central Park on March 19 with their two small pups as they got some fresh air amid the international coronavirus outbreak. The young teen rocked beige ugg boots and an oversized army green coat, over a pink top and green and blue shorts. Suri pulled her hair back into two braids as she sat on a large rock in the park with her dog on her lap. Doting mom Katie looked stylish in a white top, worn underneath a white neck scarf and long brown coat. She also donned black pants, and accessorized with white sneakers, a tan handbag, and square-shaped sunglasses as she swept her hair back into a messy top knot. This isn’t the first time Katie has been spotted out-and-about since the coronavirus panic spread to New York. The actress was running errands in the city on March 16 and embraced a super casual look. She rocked a pair of baggy black Park City Utah sweatpants with a white T-shirt and a fuzzy gray Patagonia zip-up sweatshirt. She topped her look off with a pair of Gucci sneakers and a messy bun. The mom-of-one is often spotted with her mini-me, running errands in The Big Apple or taking their dogs out for a walk — as you can see in the picture below. Too cute! Katie did an incredible job keeping Suri out of the spotlight while she was growing up, after her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise, 57, made the pair one of the most talked about couples in the world! And while Suri matured, her mom admitted that she felt like she grew up along with her. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Katie revealed to Elle UK for their December 2019 cover story. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How… Link: https://shopycart.net/suri-cruise-13-looks-so-grown-up-while-walking-her-dogs-with-mom-katie-holmes-in-nyc/
La adolescente lució botas ugg de color beige y un abrigo verde militar de gran tamaño, sobre un top rosa y pantalones cortos verdes y azules. Suri Cruise recogió su cabello en dos trenzas mientras se sentaba en una gran roca en el parque con su perro en su regazo.
Katie, por su parte, se veía elegante con una blusa blanca, debajo de una bufanda blanca y un largo abrigo marrón. También se puso pantalones negros y accesorios con zapatillas blancas, un bolso marrón y gafas de sol de forma cuadrada mientras recogía su cabello en un desordenado nudo superior.
Hijo de Thalía se roba la atención en redes por su hermoso cabello
El hijo de la famosa cantante tiene mucha energía como su mamá.
Esta no es la primera vez que Katie es vista en las calles de la ciudad en medio de la pandemia por el coronavirus. La actriz estaba haciendo recados en la ciudad el 16 de marzo, con un atuendo súper casual. Vistió un par de pantalones holgados negros de Park City Utah con una camiseta blanca y una sudadera gris con cremallera.