Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry envían consejos para combatir la ansiedad en cuarentena
Les preocupa la salud mental de la sociedad
La cuarentena por el coronavirus a la que están sometidas numerosos países en todo el mundo, no solo afecta nuestra rutina y relaciones personales, también afecta el estado de ánimo de las personas, pudiendo surgir ansiedad y depresión.
Ante este panorama, los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, preocupados por la salud mental de la sociedad, se pronunciaron al respecto en su perfil de Instagram.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry atentos a la salud mental en cuarentena
"Con todo lo que sucede, hay mucho que asimilar. Muchos de nosotros podemos sentirnos confundidos. O solos, o ansiosos o asustados … y de forma aislada, algunos de nosotros podemos sentirnos aburridos, o que no sabes qué hacer contigo mismo sin tu rutina normal. Es perfectamente normal sentir cualquiera de estas cosas", explicaron en el post.
With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • – If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • – If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • – If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.
Manifestaron que aunque el bienestar emocional por el distanciamiento se puede ver afectado, no te tienes que sentir solo y plantearon varias opciones.
La pareja presentó tres organizaciones en Reino Unido que pueden ayudar a las personas a lidiar con la ansiedad como @CrisisTextLine, donde pueden ayudar a quien lo necesite tan solo contando lo que le sucede por mensaje de texto.
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
También está Shout UK, a quienes también puedes escribir por mensaje de texto y contar lo que te ocurre y lo que sientes.
También ofrecieron estos consejos:
– Es muy importante hablar con algún amigo o familiar si tienes sensación de soledad en casa, o mucha ansiedad y no sabes qué hacer para eliminarla.
– "Si estás en una relación abusiva y ahora te encuentras aislada con tu abusador, busca ayuda", enfatizaron.
– "Las llamadas telefónicas y las videoconferencias son una excelente manera de sentirse más conectados: pregunta a tus familiares y amigos si están bien, diles cómo te sientes y aprovecha este tiempo para escuchar realmente la respuesta".