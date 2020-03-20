Meghan Markle da una lista de exigencias a sus empleados para cuidarse del Covid 19
La esposa del príncipe Harry quiere cuidarse del virus.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry regresaron a Canadá junto a su pequeño Archie y han decidido estar en casa en cuarentena debido al Covid 19.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry en cuarentena en Canadá por el Covid 19
La pareja tuvo contacto con algunas personas que tienen el virus
Ante la pandemia, Meghan le ha puesto unas exigencias a sus empleados, para evitar exponerse al contagio.
View this post on Instagram
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
Medios estadounidenses afirman que la esposa del príncipe Harry le pidió a todos su personal usar guantes siempre y seguir “un estricto protocolo de higiene antes de entrar a la casa”.
Además, los que salen a comprar comida, artículos para el hogar, o cualquier cosa que la pareja necesite, debe usar guantes de látex siempre.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, @weareinvictusgames announced on their Instagram account that the Invictus Games 2020 are rescheduled to May/June 2021. 🗓️ • Due to the covid-19 the team of the Invictus Games took the decision to postpone the games which were supposed to happen in May 2020. (9-16 May) • Harry talked about the decision in a video shared in @weareinvictusgames stories. I'll share the video but you can check the account of the Invictus Games for more.
Por otro lado, la exactriz se ha limitado a tener contacto con solo pocas personas de su personal, para evitar ponerse en riesgo y a su bebé.
Así es como Meghan y Harry se vieron afectados por el coronavirus
La pareja está en cuarentena en su mansión de Canadá
También ha sido muy estricta cumpliendo el protocolo de higiene, y ha evitado tocarse la cara, al igual que se lava las manos todo el tiempo.
La esposa del príncipe Harry siempre ha sido muy estricta con la higiene y ahora lo es mucho más, y no es para menos pues todos debemos cuidarnos de este terrible virus.
La pareja real teme por su salud, pues durante su viaje a Reino Unido se encontraron con muchas personas, y algunas de ellas, como Lewis Hamilton, tuvieron contacto con personas que han dado positivo a la prueba.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Y es que el campeón de la Fórmula 1 sostuvo contacto con el actor Idris Elba, y la esposa del primer ministro canadiense, Sophie Trudeu, quienes tienen el terrible virus.